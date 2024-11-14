Steelers are in Lamar Jackson's head just days before AFC North clash
By Kinnu Singh
The Baltimore Ravens are gearing up forward a divisional showdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday.
Both teams will both enter their grudge match vying for first place in the AFC North division. The Steelers currently sit atop the perch with a 7-2 record, while the Ravens have rebounded from a slow start and improved to a 7-3 record.
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is having the best season of his career. The free agency addition of running back Derrick Henry has alleviated some of Jackson’s burden in the offense, and he’s continued to make strides as a traditional drop-back passer.
The reigning MVP appears to be on pace to earn the honor for the third time in his career, but Pittsburgh will serve as a true litmus test. Jackson has historically struggled against the Steelers.
Lamar Jackson has struggled against the Steelers
During his press conference on Wednesday, Jackson was asked about his struggles against Pittsburgh. He couldn’t offer much of an explanation, per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley.
"I don't know what it is, man," he said. "Last year, we [were] supposed to [beat] them, but things just didn't go our way; the football gods weren't on our side. But it's a whole other year, it's a new year, [and] I'm looking forward to the game."
Jackson has won just one of his four career games against Pittsburgh. The Steelers are the only team against which Jackson has thrown more interceptions (seven) than touchdowns (four), per ESPN.
After observing the games from the sideline as a rookie, Jackson was able to pull off a 26-23 overtime victory in his first matchup against Pittsburgh during the 2019 season. Since then, Tomlin has managed to keep him contained — or Jackson has just been unavailable.
Jackson sat out the second divisional game of the 2019 season since the Ravens had already clinched the top seed. Jackson lost his first game against the Steelers in Week 8 of the 2020 season. He once again missed the second contest, this time due to COVID-19. After losing to the Steelers in Week 13 of the 2021 season, an ankle injury kept him from avenging that loss in the second game. Jackson missed both games in 2022, then suffered his third consecutive loss to Pittsburgh in Week 5 of the 2023 season. Once again, he sat out the second meeting.
Against the other two teams in the division, the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns, Jackson has a 17-5 record.
If he can manage to play in both contests against Pittsburgh this season, Jackson could return his record back to .500 against the Steelers. More importantly, those two wins would go a long way in clinching the AFC North title.