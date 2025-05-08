Steelers insider hints George Pickens trade doesn't hurt Aaron Rodgers chances

The Pittsburgh Steelers clearly viewed George Pickens as expendable following two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver D.K. Metcalf's offseason arrival, trading him to the Dallas Cowboys. But what does free agent quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who remains perpetually linked to the Black and Gold, think of the shocking move?

During a live chat with fans following the Pickens deal, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette expressed no concern about the transaction impacting Rodgers' decision-making process. Yet, contrary to popular belief, the Steelers insider suggested it could positively affect whether the four-time MVP joins the team.

Steelers insider indicates George Pickens trade has no bearing on Pittsburgh's Aaron Rodgers pursuit

"Not at all," Dulac replied when asked if the Pickens swap lowers Pittsburgh's chances of landing Rodgers. "Hey, Rodgers might actually be in favor of it. He doesn't have to deal with an undisciplined receiver who, obviously, has intolerable issues."

Talk about a strange turn of events. Losing a talented, explosive playmaker of Pickens' caliber normally wouldn't jive with a 41-year-old signal-caller who wants to finish his career with a "good team." But as we've learned throughout his decorated 20-year NFL career, Rodgers beats to a different drum, so this sounds very on-brand for him.

Dulac's comments signal that Rodgers may consider Pickens getting re-routed to the Cowboys addition by subtraction. Weird. Nonetheless, it also speaks to how Pittsburgh will replace one toxic locker room personality with another if the future Hall of Famer signs with them.

Pittsburgh undeniably lost one of the league's premier deep/contested catch threats in Pickens. Meanwhile, for whatever reason(s), Rodgers seemingly isn't too worried about that. Does the latter have that much faith in Metcalf leveling up from star to unquestioned alpha? Or rising second-year third-round pick Roman Wilson, who rarely saw the field when healthy as a rookie?

Rodgers apparently being unfazed by Pickens getting sent to the Cowboys is an odd, albeit encouraging, development for Pittsburgh. But as Dulac points out, who truly knows what the mercurial QB is thinking or what he'll do?

Regardless, Dulac notes that Pittsburghs "believe[s]" it's a matter of when, not if, Rodgers commits to representing the Steelers in 2025. And based on what we've seen from him, his supposed reaction to Pickens no longer being in the picture is par for the course.