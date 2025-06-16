Steelers insider reveals Aaron Rodgers nugget Packers fans know won’t last

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed Aaron Rodgers to a one-year contract just a few weeks ago. Rodgers reported to mandatory OTAs on time, avoiding any conflict in the locker room for now. As much drama as Rodgers can cause, on the surface he seems to know this is his last chance. The future Hall of Famer is over the age of 40 and had just one suitor this offseason, and that was the Steelers. Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh coaching staff may be fawning over him now, but that won't last if he makes an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show and calls out the organization.

Speaking of the McAfee Show, Steelers reporter and correspondent Mark Kaboly made his regular appearance Monday and spoke about Rodgers initiation into the Pittsburgh locker room. By most accounts, Rodgers has made bonds already, including with Cam Heyward, Miles Killebrew and even rookie quarterback Will Howard. Per Kaboly, Rodgers even pulled up to a game of poker in the locker room, doing his best to get to know his new teammates.

Aaron Rodgers is getting along with his Steelers teammates...for now

While NFL fans are tired of Rodgers act, his teammates do generally seem to like him, as well as the coaching staffs he has played under. However, his act has grown tired at his previous two destinations. He forced his way out of Green Bay, and then threw the Jets organization under the bus in public interviews. The only thing stopping him from pulling the same move in Pittsburgh is that this will more than likely be his final stop. He has a lot to lose if the Steelers opt to bench him or move forward with another starting quarterback.

That being said, Rodgers always has his own motive in mind. He is self-absorbed and can become a diva if his team is not performing up to par. With both the Packers and Jets, Rodgers rarely blamed himself for his team's shortcomings. That could easily become the Steelers reality, especially if they are holding on to their typical .500 record by a thread.

It's only a matter of time before Aaron Rodgers creates a Steelers distraction

Perhaps most importantly, however, will be his relationship with Howard. Steelers fans already love their rookie quarterback, who is built in a similar mold to Ben Roethlisberger – albeit without being a first-round talent. Rodgers has had nothing but kind words to say about Howard so far, who is thrilled to be learning from a future Hall of Famer himself.

Rodgers famously wasn't thrilled when the Packers selected Jordan Love back in 2020. That was a different situation entirely, though, as he was coming off an MVP-caliber season and was caught off-guard by Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst. Rodgers wasn't the best mentor to Love. The two have a fine off-field relationship these days, but most of that is due to Love turning the other cheek.

Given the current media climate, it's a matter of when, not if, Rodgers says something that is twisted against both he and the Steelers. It's great he is getting along with his teammates for now, but it's easier said than done during the 18-week regular season.