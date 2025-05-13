Steelers’ international game would be personal for Aaron Rodgers

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Aaron Rodgers are finally, seemingly, on the same page. Rodgers is out of other options – he must either sign in Pittsburgh or retire and become the most annoying personality on television. If Rodgers does sign with the Steelers, he will be the unquestioned starter at quarterback. He also could have a chance at revenge over a familiar rival and one of the teams that passed on him this offseason – the Minnesota Vikings.

Rodgers would've preferred signing in Minnesota, per reports, because he thinks they have the best chance at winning a Super Bowl out of all the teams interested in him. While that's not an extensive list, it still says a lot about how the Vikings are viewed in NFL circles. They are young and up and coming.

However, the Vikings did not oblige Rodgers request. While Kevin O'Connell and the Vikes front office did entertain the idea, they are 100 percent sold on JJ McCarthy, who should be fully healthy for the start of the regular season. Sitting McCarthy for another year, especially when he's good to go, would stunt his development.

Aaron Rodgers can't turn down a chance at revenge with Steelers

This leaves the Steelers are the best-case scenario for Rodgers. While Pittsburgh has plenty of roster holes, they also field a capable defense and a head coach who has never had a losing record. What more could Rodgers ask for? The Steelers are always the proverbial quarterback away, especially since Ben Roethlisberger retired. Rodgers may not lead Pittsburgh to the Super Bowl but he does provide some stability at the position the Steelers have been lacking.

Omar Khan traded for wide receiver DK Metcalf this offseason, who was seen running routes with Rodgers leading up to the draft. While George Pickens is no longer on the roster, the Steelers do offer depth at key skill positions that should intrigue Rodgers.

A Week 4 matchup against the Vikings in Dublin is entertaining with or without Rodgers. The Steelers have a large contingent of fans in Ireland thanks to the Rooney family. Dublin will feel like home-field advantage for the Steelers, even if they are thousands of miles away from Acrisure Stadium. Whether Rodgers opts to take part in this experience remains a question, but if not, Mason Rudolph surely has Irish blood running through his veins.

Revenge is a powerful drug. These chances don't come around often, even for a Hall-of-Fame caliber quarterback like Rodgers.