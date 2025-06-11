Steelers just got a harsh reality check from Keenan Allen

Ever since trading wide receiver George Pickens to the Cowboys last month, the Pittsburgh Steelers have been searching for a replacement at that position. After signing quarterback Aaron Rodgers last week, the Steelers are trying to do whatever possible to avoid the possibility of Rodgers tenure ending up like it was for the New York Jets.

One of the replacements at wide receiver that the Steelers have been looking to sign is Chicago Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen. Allen is currently a free agent and is one of the top available wide receivers who has yet to be signed.

Keenan Allen expressed his disinterest in signing with the Steelers

Keenan Allen was recently asked on a TikTok livestream if the Steelers' signing of Aaron Rodgers has interested him and playing in Pittsburgh, and he expressed his disinterest in playing in the black and gold next season.

"There's two sides to every story. I mean, A-Rod being a quarterback, of course that interests you. But Pittsburgh? No," Allen said during a TikTok livestream.

Allen, at 33 years old, is currently in the final stages of his career, having played in the NFL for 12 seasons, 11 of them coming with the Chargers. Allen has recorded six 1,000-yard or more receiving seasons in his NFL career.

Last season with the Chicago Bears, Allen caught 70 catches for 744 yards and seven touchdowns, which was second best among wide recievers on the team behind DJ Moore.

Entering his 13th season in the NFL and retirement on the doorstep, Allen is likely looking to sign with a team that can compete and win a Super Bowl, an accomplishment that Allen has been chasing his entire career. Even with the addition of Aaron Rodgers at quarterback, the Steelers are a fringe playoff team at best in a loaded AFC.

Allen didn't rule out the Steelers entirely

Despite his lack of interest in signing with the Steelers, Allen hasn't ruled out signing with Pittsburgh entirely. If Allen were to have a change of heart towards the Steelers and happened to sign with them, he would be joining a wide receiver room that features DK Metcalf, Calvin Austin III, Robert Woods, Roman Wilson, Scotty Miller, Ben Skowronek, Brandon Johnson, Lance McCutcheon, and Roc Taylor.