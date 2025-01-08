Grade the take: Is Steelers best chance of upsetting Ravens benching Russell Wilson?
By Lior Lampert
The odds are against the Pittsburgh Steelers heading into the playoffs. They're listed as nearly double-digit underdogs for their Super Wild Card Weekend clash with the Baltimore Ravens (per FanDuel Sportsbook).
With that in mind, barring any unforeseen circumstances, the Steelers are staring down the barrel of another first-round exit. Their fourth in five years, to be exact. That's ... not great, to put it gently.
Given the bleak outlook, a swing-for-the-fences approach might be in the Steelers' best interest. Pittsburgh has an ace in the hole that could change the calculus of their matchup with Baltimore à la backup quarterback Justin Fields. But will they use it? FOX Sports' Mark Schlereth believes they shouldn't be afraid to.
Is the Steelers' best chance of upsetting the Ravens benching Russell Wilson for Justin Fields?
Schlereth says benching incumbent starter Russell Wilson for Fields in the win-or-go-home contest in Baltimore is the "best option" for a desperate Pittsburgh squad. And honestly, that feels like an accurate assessment.
Upon initially returning from a lingering calf issue and supplanting Fields in Week 7, Wilson appeared to be a revelation for the Steelers. Nonetheless, that was ostensibly merely a flash in the pan, considering the latter and the team's offense have floundered since.
As Schlereth notes, Wilson took 12 sacks over Pittsburgh's final three regular-season games, throwing three touchdowns while turning the ball over four times. It'll be over a month since the Steelers eclipsed the 17-point mark when they face the Ravens. Pulling the plug sounds drastic, but it's time to put up or shut up for the Black and Gold.
Pittsburgh wins by controlling the line of scrimmage and dominating in the trenches. From an offensive standpoint, Fields' mobility would enable them to embrace a ground-and-pound attack. The 25-year-old has a dual-threat skill set that Wilson lacks at this stage in his career.
Moreover, the shock factor of rolling with Fields over Wilson can catch the Ravens off guard. Baltimore has presumably been preparing for a more traditional dropback passer. Surprising your opponent is valuable in a single-game elimination setting, especially in a David versus Goliath battle.
The Fields-Wilson debate comes after Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin stated he's "certainly open" to "utilizing" the second-string signal-caller. However, the extent of the potential deployment is unclear, though it sounded like a package of plays (if anything). But Pittsburgh may want to look more powerfully into a full-fledged swap under center.
Grade the take: The Steelers' best chance of upsetting the Ravens is benching Russell Wilson: B+
Note: Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.