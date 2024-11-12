Steelers latest All-Pro signing can't be good news for Calvin Austin III injury
By Kinnu Singh
The Pittsburgh Steelers signed former All-Pro returner Jamal Agnew to their practice squad, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday.
The signing is the latest in a flurry of transactions the Steelers have made in recent weeks. Most notably, the team has desperately attempted to find a viable weapon to line up on the perimeter across from third-year wide receiver George Pickens.
Pickens has emerged as a budding star since being selected in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but the talent behind him has been scarce. Pittsburgh was slated to have wide receiver Diontae Johnson on the team this season, but he was traded to the Carolina Panthers in March due to concerns about his influence on the locker room.
Steelers sign Jamal Agnew after Calvin Austin injury
The Steelers acquired wide receiver Mike Williams from the New York Jets prior to the NFL trade deadline last week, but Agnew’s signing could be provide them with some depth after wide receiver Calvin Austin III suffered a head injury in Week 10.
Austin appeared to get injured after taking a hit from cornerback Benjamin St. Juste in the final minutes of Pittsburgh’s victory over the Washington Commanders. The young wide receiver was called off the field and placed into concussion protocol.
Austin has brought an electrifying element to Pittsburgh, both on offense and on special teams. He has worked as a punt returner this season, and he returned a punt for a 54-yard touchdown in Week 2.
With Austin sidelined, Agnew’s experience as a return specialist could prove to be useful. The team’s newest addition was named a first-team All-Pro on special teams in 2017 and he earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2022.
Agnew was initially drafted in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions, but he spent the past three seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Since entering the league, he has been a dangerous weapon on kick returns. Agnew has returned four punts and two kickoffs for touchdowns, including a 102-yard return in 2021.
While he remains on the practice squad for now, the addition could signal that Austin is slated to miss some time with his injury. Both wide receivers would serve a similar role on the team. Regardless, it never hurts to have additional depth available, and Steelers general manager Omar Khan has been looking to gain every edge he can.