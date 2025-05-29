Steelers latest Broderick Jones decision is a disaster waiting to happen

The Pittsburgh Steelers remain the likely favorite to land future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers in free agency. Rodgers has been connected to the Steelers all offseason long, and there are no more recent developments there. Rodgers even hinted at playing for a team which travels to Chicago this season on the Pat McAfee Show. The Steelers are that team. However, Rodgers still has another option – he could retire. Pittsburgh didn't make Rodgers decision any easier on Thursday.

2023 first-round pick Broderick Jones is expected to move to left tackle. Jones had been playing right tackle, which wasn't his natural position, and struggled mightily. While the 24-year-old moving back to a spot he's most comfortable at makes a lot of sense for the Steelers offensive line, it may not be a good thing for the 41-year-old Rodgers should he sign on to play in Pittsburgh. Rodgers has limited mobility at this stage of his career. Jones, meanwhile, rated as one of the worst tackles in football last season per Pro Football Focus. Here's what Alan Saunders of Steelers Now had to say about the position change:

"Through two seasons, Jones has struggled in pass protection — an area that was obviously not his strength coming out of Georgia. He allowed 11 sacks last season, according to charting byPro Football Focus, and while you can certainly quibble with their methodology, that’s an alarming number...The only player that had more sacks assigned to him last year by PFF? Steelers left tackle Dan Moore Jr.," Saunders wrote.

Broderick Jones position change comes at a bad time for Steelers

Moore Jr. was the primary reason Jones was asked to play right tackle in the first place. However, there's little evidence Jones can perform any better on the left side of the offensive line, which is the far more important position. While Jones' footwork and athleticism have always been impressive – and a primary reason why the Steelers selected him in the first round in the first place – some of his other attributes aren't quite up to par.

As Saunders notes, "Jones’ issues have come from inconsistent hand placement, a lack of effectiveness and power in his punch, and an overall lack of focus that has shown up in a number of ways, from not having the play or snap count correct to eight called penalties last year."

That's not remotely good enough. If Pittsburgh is going to win games with Rodgers behind center, they will need Jones to take a monumental step in the right direction. The Steelers offense has a lot of unproven, moving parts. Najee Harris is gone, as is George Pickens. Rodgers would have to learn a new system entirely, and the offensive line is talented, but young.

I don't have the answer on how, exactly, the Steelers should use Jones. They've invested a lot in him. However, if they planned on moving him to left tackle all along, then they've royally bungled his development. It won't help their chances with Rodgers, either.