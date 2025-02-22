Steelers linked to the wrong Najee Harris replacement that would pit fans against Mike Tomlin

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a big decision to make about the future of their running game this offseason. Najee Harris is a free agent who might be looking for a deal that exceeds the franchise's comfort level. If they do let the former first round pick leave, it's a strong bet that Mike Tomlin will want to replace him with a premium draft pick.

The merits of spending a first round pick on a running back have been debated far and wide. The general consensus is that a Round 1 pick should only be spent on a running back who can be an absolute difference maker. The only prospect who meets that standard in this year's class is former Boise State star Ashton Jeanty.

The problem for the Steelers is that Jeanty will likely be off the board before they go on the clock with the No. 21 overall pick. That makes landing a running back a potentially poor value move for Pittsburgh. That's just what analyst Todd McShay projects the Steelers to do in his latest mock draft.

Steelers have no business drafting a running back in Round 1

McShay has the Steelers going for North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton. He fits the style of back that Tomlin typically gravitates towards. He excels as a power runner who punishes would-be tacklers on interior runs. In many ways, Hampton could give Pittsburgh's offense much fo what they've gotten out of Harris in previous seasons.

The problem with taking Hampton at No. 21 is that he is not a big play back. He lacks the speed or elusiveness to turn routine carries into explosive plays at the pro level. Hampton's need for improvement in pass protection also means he will likely be a two-down back in the NFL.

Those deficiencies mean Hampton should not be under consideration when the Steelers go on the clock in Round 1. He would give be a good fit for their offense but he's not explosive enough to be the team's top draft pick. If the Steelers go for him at No. 21 then fans will have every right to criticize Mike Tomlin and the team's front office.