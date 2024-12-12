Steelers media dystopia has a new target, and it's George Pickens
By Kinnu Singh
It’s Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025. Against all odds, the Pittsburgh Steelers have clawed their way to the AFC Championship Game, and they have the Kansas City Chiefs on the ropes at Arrowhead Stadium.
Facing a one-point deficit with 10 seconds remaining, Pittsburgh needs just a few more yards to get within range for a game-winning field goal attempt. Steelers wide receiver George Pickens makes an acrobatic catch for a 5-yard gain and steps out of bounds to stop the clock. But just as Steelers kicker Chris Boswell begins to jog onto the field for a game-winning field goal, a dreaded penalty flag flies. The replay shows that Pickens tossed the football at a cornerback’s face after the play.
“Unsportsmanlike conduct, taunting, No. 14. 15-yard penalty, it’s still fourth down.” No longer in field goal range, the Steelers lose the game on a failed Hail Mary attempt.
As the Steelers gear up for a postseason run, there is concern about that nightmare becoming a reality.
Pittsburgh media has harsh criticism for George Pickens
After Pickens’ recent on-field antics, Pittsburgh talk show host and sports columnist Mark Madden referred to Pickens as “a ticking time bomb.”
“Wideout George Pickens isn’t very bright and lacks accountability,” Madden wrote.
Pickens had 74 receiving yards during the Steelers’ 44-38 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 13, but he returned 30 yards with unsportsmanlike conduct penalties. One of those 15-yard penalties halted the Steelers’ drive, which ultimately resulted in a blocked field goal.
“The Steelers need to draft a receiver, find another in free agency and ditch Pickens in the offseason,” Madden continued. “His contract expires after the 2025 campaign, but extending him for big money would be stupid. Pickens’ idiocy too often undoes his ability.”
The scathing comments are quite harsh and perhaps a bit overblown, but it’s hard to defend Pickens’ actions. The third-year wideout is highly combustible, and his unpredictable behavior has become a liability for the team.
The Steelers have few viable receiving threats behind Pickens, and the team’s reliance on the troubled wideout is worrisome. Pickens has the talent to single-handedly elevate Pittsburgh’s passing attack, but there’s a curse that comes along with his gifts.
The Steelers were aware of Pickens’ character flaws when they selected him with the No. 52 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Despite his enormous potential, Pickens fell out of the first round due to concerns about his maturity, which allowed the Steelers to select him in the bottom of the second round.
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has experience managing troubled wide receivers, and the team will just have to hope he can keep Pickens under control.