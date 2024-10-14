Steelers media's weak argument to start Russell Wilson is enough to alienate Justin Fields
The Steelers may have won their Week 6 matchup against the Raiders, 32-13, but several Pittsburgh media outlets are calling for the Steelers to make a change at quarterback.
This offseason, the Steelers decided to make a drastic change to their quarterback room. They signed Russell Wilson to a one-year $1.2 million deal after he was released by the Broncos. The following day, they traded away 2022 first-round pick, quarterback Kenny Pickett, to Philadelphia and then traded for Chicago's Justin Fields.
Wilson ended up missing most of training camp with an injury but was still named the starter prior to their Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons. However, Justin Fields ended up taking the starting job after Wilson was sidelined for re-aggravating his calf injury and has remained the starter since.
Pittsburgh's Mark Madden, a sports radio talk show host and columnist, is one individual who has called for the Steelers to bench Justin Fields in favor of Russell Wilson.
Madden, a known hot-head, seems to think his strongest argument comes from comparing Fields to former Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett.
"Fields is producing stat lines reminiscent of Kenny Pickett: 145 yards passing at Vegas, 131 yards passing vs. Dallas the week before. His arm is all over the place," Madden writes in his latest column. However, Madden is willing to admit that Fields is far better at running the ball than Pickett, which can be seen in his two rushing touchdowns against the Raiders and five total on the season.
Justin Fields is the best QB for the Steelers current predicament
What Madden fails to elaborate on are the hits Pittsburgh keeps taking on the offensive line. He mentions that the failing offensive line could affect Russell Wilson but not how it could already be affecting Fields. The Steelers already lost center Nate Herbig and guard James Daniels for the season but have lost another in rookie center Zach Frazier for an undetermined amount of time. 2024 first-round pick Troy Fautanu is also out for a prolonged period of time with a knee injury.
He also forgets to note that the Steelers scored 30+ points this week against the Raiders and that they have the highest point differential in the AFC North. Why would head coach Mike Tomlin make a move with the team coming off of a good performance and who now sits at 4-2 on the year?
Sure, Russell Wilson was brought in to be the starting quarterback and is far more experienced but the Steelers should be in no rush to make such a drastic change when things are working well for them so far.