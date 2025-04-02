The NFL Draft is rapidly approaching for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Months of evaluations, speculation and interviews have essentially helped whittle down the Steelers picks to a few prospects. There is no consensus pick on a player whom they’ll pick at No. 21. Quarterback, defensive tackle and cornerback are their biggest needs in that order, but the talent available when their pick comes around will dictate the route they take.

Mock draft experts from around the internet have taken a few wild stabs at the Steelers pick. Here’s what they foresee three weeks out.

1s t - HB, Omarion Hampton, UNC

3rd - QB, Tyler Shough, Louisville

Reuter went in an interesting direction, pegging the tailback in Hampton, who is considered the best running back prospect not named Ashton Jeanty, as their first-round pick. In the third round, Reuter has the Steelers investing in Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough. Rarely are running backs taken in the first round unless they're truly special prospects. Hampton doesn't quite meet that criteria, but he does have the physical profile and collegiate productivity of a reliable workhorse.

1st - DT, Kenneth Grant, Michigan

Defensive tackle is an extremely possible pick for the Steelers at No. 21. Grant is a massive 330-pound run stuffer who was named a third-team All-American. Mike Tomlin’s instincts might be to fill out the trenches with an imposing nose guard who stuffs the run. Grant doesn’t have the pliability of Derrick Harmon, but he is a physically imposing mass who can occupy blockers up front.

1st - QB, Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss

Dart to Pittsburgh is heating up. New Orleans is riding with Derek Carr for another season, but Kellen Moore could scoop Dart up at No. 14. However, the Steelers are the team that appears the most desperate for a starter. The last time Pittsburgh selected a quarterback in the first round, Kenny Pickett got scraped off the board at 20th overall. Dart is a superior prospect to Pickett, who was the belle of the worst quarterback ball we’ve experienced in a generation. He was also 24 when drafted. Dart turns 22 in May.

1st - CB, Azareye'h Thomas, FSU

3rd - QB, Jalen Milroe, Alabama

Miller came out of left field for the 6-foot-2 Seminoles cornerback. Pittsburgh settled on the 34-year-old cornerback Darius Slay and Brandin Echols, 27, as insurance. Thomas is excellent in man coverage, and when pressing receivers. Scouts also rave about his height and length. The most interesting pick is him mocking Milroe to the Steelers in the third round after passing on Dart at pick 26.

1st - DT, Derrick Harmon, Oregon

1st - DT, Derrick Harmon, Oregon

Behind Dart, Harmon is one of the most popular picks for the Steelers. Kiper also agreed that UNC running back Omarion Hampton is in play. However, he mocked Hampton to the Cowboys which sent the Steelers scrambling in a different direction. Hybrid defensive tackle Cam Heyward had a surprise resurgence at the age of 34 last season, but there's no guarantee he can replicate it. Pittsburgh also needs insurance on the defensive line and Harmon's versatility looks familiar. Last season, he showcased an ability to pressure quarterbacks in the pocket which would make him a plausible successor to Heyward.

1st - QB, Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss

Tyler Brookes’ mock has the Steelers passing on defensive tackle Derrick Harmon to address their quarterback position. Dart is this draft’s third-best signal caller, He has the moxy to serve as their offensive cornerstone. Ideally, they’d like to hand him the keys after a year of tutelage with Aaron Rodgers under center.

1st - WR, Luther Burden III, Missouri

This may seem like overkill at receiver, but Burden was an absolute dawg a year ago during a 1,200-yard campaign. Then, his yardage total was nearly slashed in half this season and his stock never regained the buzz. At the combine, he ran the 14th fastest 40 and recorded the lowest maximum acceleration rate of all receivers. He’s one of the most technically proficient receivers in the 2025 draft. This feels like the most unlikely pick after the acquisition of DK Metcalf this month.

1st - CB, Jahdae Barron, Texas

Barron has been mocked by the Steelers more than just about any cornerback. He's earned a slew of accolades including the Jim Thorpe Award given to the nation's best defensive back and then secured his stock by sprinting the combine 40 at a 4.39 pace. Barron is versatile enough to play multiple positions in the secondary, is great at disrupting receiver-quarterback connections without getting defensive pass interference calls and he’s a pirate in the open space who creates turnovers with his excellent instincts. If he’s available, the allure is understandable for a defense that relied on forcing opposing defenses to make mistakes last season.