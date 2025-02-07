Steelers news: Cooper Kupp on market, warring factions over Russell Wilson
By DJ Dunson
The Pittsburgh Steelers 2025 offseason has yet to kick into fifth gear. However, after the Super Bowl the draft evaluation period and free agency plans should begin to take shape.
Not much has changed on the Steelers coaching staff this offseason. However, inside linebackers coach Aaron Curry recently accepted a position as linebackers coach for the New York Jets on new head coach Aaron Glenn’s coaching staff.
Curry is the first departure of what’s expected to be a small list of assistant coaches. Steelers secondary coach Grady Brown and his assistant Anthony Midget are expected to be poached from the staff as well according to team insider Ray Fittipaldo.
Is Russell Wilson's future with the Steelers?
One change that has gained traction this week is the notion that Russell Wilson won’t be returning for a second season as the Steelers starting quarterback. According to Jay Glazer during a segment on NBC’s Fantasy Football Happy Hour, Wilson is not expected to return.
Glazer is considered one of Tomlin’s closest media contacts. He broke the news that Russell Wilson would start Week 1 and has practically lived inside the Steelers facility. Things can change in the coming weeks before free agency kicks off on March 12, however, there’s enough smoke to believe Glazer.
Last week, team president Art Rooney II indicated that the Steelers were unlikely to return Wilson next season.
According to Gerry Dulac of the Post-Gazette’’s sources, the lack of imagination in the offense as well as the route adjustments and audibles Wilson was making at the line of scrimmage created the previously reported rift with offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.
"According to several sources, Smith did not want Wilson changing plays at the line of scrimmage, like he did in Cincinnati, and deviating from the game plan. Wilson’s desire to attack with the pass and throw down the field clashed with Smith’s run-first mentality, causing philosophical friction between the two."
Dulac's report conflicts with Glazer’s in stating that he believes there is a faction of support for Wilson within the front office. Wilson’s first seven starts were an encouraging sign. He went 6-1 and the offense averaged 28.4 points per game in those starts. The high point was Pittsburgh’s early December win over the Cincinnati Bengals in which Wilson threw for a season-high 414 yards. However, the wheels fell off in the final four weeks and the Wild Card wound. The offense’s scoring production was slashed in half to 14.2 points per game, the Steelers went winless in the final five weeks and Wilson lost the support he’d built for the 2025 season.
Is Cooper Kupp worth pursuing?
No matter who starts at quarterback in 2025, the Steelers' priority is to acquire a reliable No. 1 receiver or one who can take the burden off of George Pickens. On Monday, Cooper Kupp announced that the Los Angeles Rams are cobbling together a trade that would send him elsewhere.
Among the teams considered favorites to land Cupp, the Steelers are heavy favorites. Last season, Kupp gained 710 yards, scoring six touchdowns in 12 games, and was considered to be on the move in the weeks leading up to the trade deadline. The Steelers were discussed as a possible destination for Kupp, but after a rousing win on Thursday Night Football, any notion of Kupp being traded melted away.
Kupp is owed a $7.5 million dollar roster bonus in March on top of his $12.5 million base salary. The Steelers have been relatively reserved in shelling out dough to free agents, and Kupp is already 32, which could prove to be an obstacle in getting a deal done. However, the NFL Network’s Ian Rappaport has reported that the Rams would be willing to eat a portion of the signing bonus Kuppis owed to facilitate a trade.
Kupp’s age is also a bit of a concern. It’s been three years since he was the Offensive Player of the Year during a season in which he won the receiving triple crown leading the league in touchdowns (16), receptions (145), and yardage(1947). He’s also one of the league’s best blocking receivers which should make Arthur Smith salivate. If that isn’t the Steeler way then nothing is.