Steelers news: George Pickens is a problem, Justin Fields will be tested and more
By DJ Dunson
Despite their defense failing to stop Dallas on their game-winnning drive Sunday, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ chief concern of the week is on their offensive side of the ball.
Justin Fields is getting scrutinized more often every week, but in the meantime, focus has shifted to the Steelers shallow receiving corps. Davante Adams’ availability, coupled with the Steelers obvious interest, the lack of the downfield passing attack and George Pickens’ disruptive week allude to turmoil in Pittsburgh
Here’s a sampling of what Steeler Nation is obsessing over this week.
George Pickens is becoming a problem for Pittsburgh
A two-game losing streak in Pittsburgh has led to a deep examination of their offensive woes. After holding down the fort, the defense may have finally cracked, but an anemic offense allowed Dallas to remain within striking distance. Justin Fields has to be accountable for his shortcomings, but he also has to be able to rely on his right-hand man, George Pickens.
Any objective analysis of what ailed the Steeler offense has to include Pickens. His season-low 26 yards on Sunday don’t tell the full story of how awful his night was. On a night when his snaps were limited, he wore eye black inscribed with the phrase “Always F**king Open,” refused to speak to the media, slammed his helmet in disguise after Fields overthrew him and was disengaged on the sidelines.
Afterwards, Tomlin reasoned that his limited snap count was more strategic than a commentary on Pickens’ play.
“Most players, particularly in today’s game that have specialized skill sets, they play positions like receiver (and) they don’t play every down,” Tomlin said Tuesday, per The Associated Press. “They don’t play every down because you need them in significant moments. You need them at the back half of the season. You need them in the second half of football games and those weighty downs.”
From Chase Claypool to Diontae Johnson’s 655-day touchdown drought, receivers flailing in Pittsburgh is nothing new. The Steelers 23-years-young receiver going on 13 has allowed his immaturity to control him on the field. Criticism of Pickens’ play has intensified since tape of him jogging through routes and bobbling passes circulated. To make matters worse, Pickens nearly ignited a melee at the end of regulation when he violently yanked Cowboys safety Jourdan Lewis’ facemask out of frustration.
Pickens couldn’t have picked a worse night to have his attitude outshine his production. Davante Adams’ trade request, plus the Steelers are a leading contender vying for his services, and on Sunday, he’ll be in the building for the Raiders, but likely won’t be suited up. Adams' ongoing issues with a hamstring injury are holding up negotiations, but how Pickens responds could be huge.
Mike Tomlin has the juice that Robert Salah didn’t
The New York Jets’ firing of Robert Saleh’s puts Mike Tomlin's run with the Pittsburgh Steelers in perspective. Both Saleh and Tomlin share backgrounds as minority coaches whose backgrounds are steeped in generating excellence on the defensive side of the ball. As difficult as this current stretch might be for the Steelers, the stability of Mike Tomlin’s influence separates the organizational chaos of the Gang Green from the Black and Gold’s Noll-Cowher-Tomlin eras.
During the same 54-year span, the Jets have employed 19 or 20 different head coaches, depending on whether Bill Belichick’s stint counts. Saleh’s contemporary Jets were plagued by poor play at quarterback, including a past-his-prime superstar and a top-10 pick in 2021.
Saleh rode one of the NFL’s premier defenses to a 20-36 record with the Jets. Tomlin’s Steelers finished 34-24-1 over that same span starting a combination of Ben Roethlisberger, Mason Rudolph, Kenny Pickett, and Justin Fields. On Tuesday, FS1'sDanny Parkins elucidated why Tomlin is the NFL’s most overrated coach, while also acknowledging he’d do more with less. Periodically, "Fire Tomlin" chants will echo across the feeds of disgruntled fans as they did on Sunday night. Then, Tomlin silences the murmurs by winning close games he shouldn’t.
Rodgers’ corporate takeover of the Jets offense couldn’t have happened in Pittsburgh. Tomlin is too strong of a personality, too accomplished, and runs too tight of a ship to kowtow to any player or mutineer. More importantly, he’s never allowed a star player to put themselves above the team. Quarterback is the most important position in sports, but it takes an esteemed head coach to maximize their abilities.
Can Justin Fields win a shootout?
Justin Fields' precarious hold on the Steelers' job hinges more on Pittsburgh’s record than gaudy stats. When a defense removes oxygen from the room, he brings just enough to pull out the W. However, recently, X user @BrightsideBears made an interesting observation about Fields’ success being more contingent on a lockdown defensive effort. In his career, Fields has won only two of the 30 career games where his defense allowed 20 points or more points.
To make matters worse, Fields has never won an NFL contest where his defense has allowed at least 21 points, losing all 23 of those contests.
First of all, context is important here. When he was drafted by the Chicago Bears, he was placed in one of the worst situations for any young quarterback in recent memory. The personnel was below acceptable standards. Fields’ play was abysmal as well, which is why it’s such a struggle to separate his underdeveloped talent from Chicago’s bootleg roster.
Since 2021, Trevor Lawrence possesses an 11-31 record when the Jags allow 20 or more points.
Daniel Jones is the NFL's version of a groundball pitcher. Don't give up any points to the defense and everything should be fine. His record is 9-36-1 under similar conditions.
The upper echelon stage of evolving from spot starter to franchise quarterback involves demonstrating the ability to win highfalutin shootouts.
Between Detroit and Los Angeles, Matt Stafford is 46-97 against teams that score 20 or more.
Lamar Jackson holds a 19-24 record when the Ravens defense allows at least 20 points, and Joe Burrow has gone 13-23-1.
Russell Wilson accrued a 53-54 record in such games between Denver (4-12) and Seattle (39-42).
Josh Allen’s 23-28 mark is impressive, but it pales compared to Patrick Mahomes clearing the field with a 38-21 record when his defense has surrendered at least 20.
In defense of Fields, the Steelers are 5-20 under the same criteria since the start of 2021. If that trend continues in Pittsburgh, it might be worth revisiting, but for now, 20 points allowed being Fields' ceiling much ado about nothing until Wilson is healthy enough to be thrown back on the active roster.