Steelers News: Hard Knocks, thinning wide receiver corps, Herbig-Watt tag team
By DJ Dunson
The debut of Hard Knocks In Season with the AFC North hit differently for Steeler Nation. The franchise isn’t renowned for its telegenic star wattage or brand-name quarterbacks. For years, Ben Roethlisberger was a leper outside of the football world. Furthermore, 2017 is the last time the Pittsburgh Steelers were considered Super Bowl contenders this late in the season. Those eight years have gone by in a flash.
In an age of player and team-managed social media content, Hard Knocks has lost plenty of its luster. However, the in-season version may have found a new opening by focusing on an entire division. Prior editions fixating on individual teams didn’t quite work the same when their subjects faltered down the stretch. There’s not much drama around the Steelers off the football field which means the vibes are currently immaculate, but makes them less of a storyline for HBO or Max. However, Hard Knocks’ premiere did tell us a bit about this Steelers team’s culture.
The Age of Russ
Right tackle Broderick Jones ribbing Russell Wilson for his tendency to transition from playcall to inspirational speaker resonated after all the shots Pittsburgh's quarterback took in Denver. Wilson is finally in a position on a great team where his leadership is unquestioned and his personality is appreciated. During the Legion of Boom years, the defense developed a complex exacerbated by Wilson’s Super Bowl interception on the one-yard line. In Pittsburgh, Wilson is loose and having fun and the egos are all in check. He’s the perfect yinz to George Pickens’ yangz.
In Denver, it felt like he was Mr. Try Hard attempting to create a culture and the team resisted. He was also more of a prima donna, but in some respects all franchise quarterbacks are. The Steelers got a hungrier version of Wilson without having to order a Dangerwich. He’s fitting in with Pittsburgh instead of standing out. Maybe Wilson is better as an underdog than as a top dog.
Meanwhile, the offense is at its best when they play Russ-Ball. He might even earn the Mr. Wilson. title Tomlin uses when he refers to a renowned veteran opponent. Mr. Wilson leads all qualified passers in completion percentage over expectation on throws over 10 air yards creating splash plays all over the field. His favorite target is George Pickens, but it’s not just him. Calvin Austin has been huge and Van Jefferson has emerged in big moments.
Sunday was the best Wilson has looked throwing the ball down the middle of the field in years. The Steelers offense came out firing early and often which might be a recipe moving forward. Too often, the offense plays it conservatively on early downs which makes them more predictable, and in turn makes their late down play calls easier to stymie on third and long. It’s too soon to tell if the Russ love-fest has staying power or if the questions about the red zone offense are over. One game against the Cincy JV state runner-up defense is great, but it takes two games against an actual top-15 NFL defense for a pattern to emerge.
TJ Watt and Nate Herbig
Most of the Steelers who emerged in episode 1 of Hard Knocks were known commodities like Tomlin, Cam Heyward, and Russell Wilson, but there wasn’t much T.J. Watt. Instead, Nick Herbig stole the show. During meetings and practices during Bengals week, Mike Tomlin emphasized the need for Herbig to replicate Alex Highsmith’s 3-sack and one forced fumble masterpiece in their September 2022 matchup. He used hyperbole to emphasize that Orlando Brown Jr. was only there because of Highsmith’s penchant for legally assaulting Joe Burrow off the edge.
Herbig responded by securing a strip sack, which led to Payton Wilson’s scoop and score. Hard Knocks’ cameras even caught Tomlin on the play calling Herbig’s number before he made it happen and telling Herbig “it wasn’t a lightning strike” and that he was built for this. Herbig’s moment illustrates the growing perception within the organization of Herbig’s ability as an edge rusher. In the first half, Watt secured a strip sack of his own to put the Steelers in position. The Steelers Splash (Play)Bros are becoming a problem for opposing offenses.
Who says Pittsburgh’s factories don’t produce anymore? Herbig has forced a strip sack in three consecutive games and between him and Watt, the Steelers have the top two fumble manufacturers in the league.
Steelers wide receiver room
The Steelers wide receiver room is on an Ozempic streak right now. The depth is looking a little thinner than usual. Mike Williams has still only caught one pass, Roman Wilson remains on Injured Reserve with an evergreen hamstring injury, and Calvin Austin is still in the concussion protocol. Austin will require clearance from an independent neurologist. to exit the league's concussion protocol and return to practice or even to play in Sunday’s rematch against the Cleveland Browns.
Austin has been an essential facet of the Steelers’ deep passing attack this season and has emerged as a reliable target for Wilson averaging 17 yards per reception. Austin is still only in his second season. The connection Wilson has formed with the 5-foot-9 Austin is reminiscent of Wilson's connection with Tyler Lockett.
In Austin's absence, Ben Skowronek's blocking is still going to light up opposing DBs, but it's looking like Williams has an opening this week to get consistent snaps and develop a rapport with Wilson that translates to game time.