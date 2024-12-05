Steelers News: Hard Knocks, thinning wide receiver corps, Herbig-Watt tag team

Russell Wilson completed 8 of 9 passes over 10 air yards for 205 yards and 2 TDs (+34.8% CPOE, his 3rd-highest mark in a game over the last seven seasons).



Wilson currently leads all qualified QBs in CPOE on attempts over 10 air yards this season (+15.7%).



