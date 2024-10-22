Steelers news: How much more Danger-Russ could Russell Wilson be with Cooper Kupp?
By DJ Dunson
The vibes are immaculate in Pittsburgh. Fresh off of a commanding win over the New York Jets, Mike Tomlin’s aura has never been brighter, their upcoming opponent, the New York Giants’ offense may as well be six feet under. Following Monday night, comes the bye. The Steelers will be riding this high for weeks until reality hits. If Russell Wilson’s performance Sunday night was a canary in the coal mine, the chasm between the Ravens and Steelers has shrunk.
However, in such a tightly contested division, the Steelers have slim room for error. In the coming weeks, their focus will shift from what they could be to determining what their ceiling is. Russell Wilson and the front office machinations will play a massive role in realizing that potential.
How Danger-Russ is Russell Wilson in play-action? Very.
One of Russell Wilson’s most understated strengths has been his ability to operate and progress through his reads after play-action better than his peers. A season ago, the Steelers ranked 30th in play-action attempts according to Steelers Depot, whereas that element of the game was a critical component of Smith's Falcon offenses. Wilson on the other hand, has been recognized as a certified play-action god since he entered the league. Too many jokes have been made since Super Bowl XLIX about teams being unsure whether he’ll handoff or pass when he turns his back to the defense, but it’s true. In play-action, he’s a more devastating passer and he proved he still has it on Sunday night. Wilson’s deftness in play-action was on display again in Week 7.
Off of play-action, Wilson averaged nearly double the yards per attempt compared to Fields on play-action the first six weeks. Najee Harris’ contributions have contributed to their success in play-action. Second-level defenders are less likely to pursue the ball carrier if they know the quarterback with the ball in his possession may dart the other direction and throw a completion for 20 or 30 yards.
Despite playing fewer snaps than Jaylen Warren, Harris gained over 100 yards on the ground for the second consecutive week. Wilson’s size also necessitates getting outside the pocket more often than the average quarterback. As a bonus, it gets Wilson out from behind one of the league’s worst pass-blocking units. However, modifying the offense isn’t the only difference between Fields and Wilson. Wilson has shown a propensity to target receivers downfield more often and with more touch on his throws. He also may have the advantage of improved weapons in the receiving corps if the Steelers make a move before the Nov. 5 trade deadline.
Can the Steelers scoop Cooper Kupp?
As if the Steelers' predicament couldn’t get better, another opportunity to pair a big-time receiver with George Pickens has presented itself in the form of Cooper Kupp’s availability. The 2021 Offensive Player of the Year has battled injuries for much of the 2024 season, but as he nears the end of his recuperation, Los Angeles appears prepared to send him off to a contender, according to The Athletic’s Diana Russini.
The need is clearly there for Pittsburgh. Van Jefferson and Calvin Austin are below-average supplementary receivers and the Steelers have gone wide receiver hunting multiple times this season only to return empty-handed. Their stomachs have to be growling as they grow more desperate. Given Tomlin’s remarks about his desire to win a world title being a factor in the transition to Wilson, it’s become apparent that the desire to improve their existing talent already exists.
They would have been winners of the league’s Brandon Aiyuk sweepstakes if the All-Pro receiver had not agreed to an extension during training camp. Last week, their pursuit of Davante Adams came to an official end when he officially landed with the New York Jets. The Steelers still have interest in Adams’ teammate Mike Williams, but trade talks were stalled until after they played in Week 7.
However, Williams is at best, a mediocre No. 2 option at this point in his career. He’s fresh off an ACL injury and has been a net negative in New York. Kupp comes with injury concerns, but his upside is considerably greater when healthy. He’s also one of the league’s best run-blocking wideouts. On the downside, he has three years remaining on his current deal which could prove harmful if injuries accelerate his decline.
General manager Omar Khan also has to be willing to shell out a second-round pick for Kupp and the risk associated with him. The Rams are either floating Kupp's name in the hopes of a team biting and sending a second, or second-rounder is their starting price, but they’re willing to negotiate. Two years ago, Chase Claypool was traded to Chicago for a second, so it's low-risk in comparison, although it’s worth noting that the Steelers were on the receiving end of that second-rounder in 2022.
Other contenders have made their moves in recent weeks. The Buffalo Bills recently acquired Amari Cooper to fill their vacancy for a reliable wide receiver which somewhat cleared the field.
However, the Kansas City Chiefs are still scouring for a go-to receiver after Rashee Rice’s season-ending knee injury. Meanwhile, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers recently lost Mike Evans to a hamstring injury and Chris Godwin to what was likely a season-ending ankle injury on Monday Night Football. Additionally, they also employ his former Rams offensive coordinator Liam Coen. After being let down twice in the last three months, Steeler Nation shouldn't get his hopes too high, but the window is open for Pittsburgh to give its offense another artificial boost.
CJ Henderson’s promotion to the active roster
As if resurrecting Russell Wilson, and sticking with Beanie Bishop Jr. through his Mike Tomlin’s next reclamation project is former top-10 pick, cornerback C.J. Henderson. On Monday, the Steelers elevated Henderson from their practice squad to the active roster. The former 2020 first-rounder only lasted a season with the Jaguars team that drafted him before he was traded to the Carolina Panthers for tight end Dan Arnold and a fifth-round pick.
In a span of four years, Henderson, 26, fell off from highly-touted rookie to the farthest corners of the league’s spotlight–toiling on practice squads. Most recently, he played a handful of snaps for the Houston Texans in the preseason before signing with Pittsburgh a month ago.
Henderson’s signing is a potential harbinger for the health of Donte Jackson’s shoulder. Jackson, sprained an AC joint in Sunday's loss to the New York Jets attempting to tackle Breece Hall and did not return to action. If Jackson is unavailable for Week 8's Monday Night Football matchup against the New York Giants, it's very possible Henderson could see the field. Further down the depth chart, cornerback Cory Trice has been on the injured reserve for the past four weeks nursing a hamstring injury, and veteran Cam Sutton remains suspended for two more weeks.