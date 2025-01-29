Steelers news: Steelers evaluate Senior Bowl prospects and Patrick Queen's contract is under scrutiny
By DJ Dunson
Jalen Milroe’s Senior Bowl could determine whether he’s an option for Steelers
Jalen Milroe is the sort of physically gifted signal caller with a defect that general managers believe they can fix. He’s not nearly as raw as Anthony Richardson. On Tuesday, the reports out of Mobile, Alabama only confirmed the concerns about his accuracy and processing speed. Day 2 was another mixed bag that has placed his NFL readiness under scrutiny.
On the other hand, Patrick Mahomes’ interception issues in Chiefs practices during his first training camp as a starter wound up being meaningless blog fodder and in an age where mobility in or outside the pocket is essential, Milroe’s struggles during the beginning of Senior Bowl practices is potentially good news for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He is a work in progress who struggled with reads and accuracy at Alabama but possesses 4.3 40 speed as well as an electric arm. In summary, he’s a low-budget early edition of Justin Fields on a rookie deal. Mike Tomlin credits his love for coaching up players for his success. There aren’t many players whose upsides are as high as Milroe’s.
Perhaps his developmental arc will pan out better than Fields’ did amid Chicago’s dysfunction. Several needy teams will take that bet. The Steelers should be among them and his struggles in the short-term at the Senior Bowl may benefit them in the longer run if he’s available for them to draft him in the late first or second round.
Jayden Daniels was the only quarterback drafted in the top 2 who appeared in the Conference Finals. The Buffalo Bills took a chance on Josh Allen and the Kansas City Chiefs successfully developed an Air Raid quarterback out of Texas Tech to replace a competent game manager in Alex Smith who was uninspiring in the postseason. Lamar Jackson was a young phenom with a skillset similar to Milroe’s when he was selected at the backend of the first round by Baltimore. Unlike Milroe, Jackson was also a Heisman trophy winner and younger. There is a blueprint for a perennial 9-8, 10-7 team to draft a franchise quarterback without bottoming out. Milroe’s potential is limitless, but so are the pitfalls for any team that considers drafting him.
Steelers show interest in Senior Bowl RB
Najee Harris’ expiring contract coupled with vanilla production means the Steelers will likely be drafting a young back with fresh legs to replace his contributions. During Day 1 of Senior Bowl practices, Mike Tomlin and general manager Omar Khan were one of the front office execs from 16 teams to schedule private meetings with UCF’s senior running back R.J. Harvey.
In his final two years as a starter, Harvey rushed for nearly 3,000 yards and 38 touchdowns. His 22 rushing touchdowns as a senior led all tailbacks, and his 69 missed tackles were the eighth-most in the country. As a pure runner, Harvey is either first or second to Ashton Jeanty in carries gaining at least 10 yards, 20-plus yards, or in touchdowns scored.
Harvey flew under the radar at 4-8 UCF, however, it was his skill as a receiver and pass catcher that stood out. Standing at 5-foot-7, Harvey is small in stature, but what he lacks in size he makes up for in wiggle, agility, and elusiveness. Harvey’s contact balance and the 200 pounds of dense muscle he has packed onto his frame has helped burnish his reputation as a difficult ball carrier to bring down after contact. It’s still extremely early in the draft evaluation period, and Harvey’s name could wind up being a spark that never grows into a fire, but for now he’s on the Steelers radar.
Patrick Queen is named PFF’s worst free agent signing
It’s still hard to believe that Queen’s three-year $41 million is the largest contract the organization has ever handed out to a free agent. It only illustrates how unwilling they’ve been to break the bank for talent. However, according to Pro Football Focus’ Dalton Wasserman, Queen was also their worst signing of the offseason.
Queen was the Steelers’ most expensive free agent signing, but he was among their least productive. “He earned a 56.8 overall grade, significantly lower than either of his final two seasons in Baltimore. The Steelers will need him to improve next season so they don’t have to rely solely on their stellar defensive line to carry them to success.”
Queen’s disappointing season was not quite at the level of the four-year $20 million investment into Ladarius Green or LeGarrette Blount’s 10 games in a Steelers uniform before getting waived, but it was disappointing nonetheless. The Steelers would save $13.8 million by waiving Queen with a post-June 1 designation, however, they appear inclined to stick with him for one more season while they re-sign hard-hitting inside linebacker Landon Roberts and spend resources shoring up their offensive end.
Queen had his moments. Against Washington, Queen was instrumental in containing Jayden Daniels or his 10-tackle performance in his inaugural matchup against the Baltimore Ravens which included a forced fumble that made the difference in a tight game. Hopefully his poor play doesn’t influence their willingness to pursue high-priced free agents at offensive skill positions of need in the offseason.