Steelers news: TJ Watt's reluctance to change and Russell Wilson's contract limbo
By DJ Dunson
While the majority of the NFL is bleary-eyed and reeling from a loss Sunday or riding the emotional high of a victory, the Pittsburgh Steelers benefit from Thursday night by starting the week off focused on next Sunday.
Their letdown in a snow globe on the road against Cleveland was a bummer, but the fallout is minimal. Not to sound like George Pickens, but surrendering five fourth-down conversions after holding the Browns to 1-for-10 on third-down conversions is a tough pill to swallow, but it also felt fluky even if there are legitimate issues to hash out on the offensive end. However, the Steelers can’t repeat the mistakes of a week ago.
Internally, Pittsburgh is focused on next week, while the media maelstrom around them is looking ahead to Russell Wilson’s free agency, and reinvigorating a slumping T.J. Watt.
Russell Wilson’s future in Pittsburgh
The state of Russell Wilson in Pittsburgh seems to fluctuate week to week. Two weeks ago, after the bye he was the toast of the town. Since then, he’s leveled out without bottoming out. Justin Fields replaced Wilson on key downs Thursday night and the results were subpar aside from a 30-yard gain on a designed run in the fourth quarter. But the Damocles Sword hanging over Wilson is his pursuit to make playoff waves and earn a new contract.
However, two factors would prevent the Steelers from blotting out the noise and locking him in for 2025 as soon as possible. Pittsburgh’s long-standing policy of refusing to negotiate contracts during the season and according to Mike Florio, an in-season extension would complicate the $84 million in guaranteed money Denver owed him after he was waived during the offseason.
"Per a source with knowledge of the situation, a new deal done during the 2024 season would complicate significantly the offset applicable to Wilson’s guaranteed pay from Denver this year. If Wilson did a deal during the season, some of that money would reduce what the Broncos owe him."
There’s no reason to suspect the Steelers would move on from Wilson next season, but it’s a hangnail on the season that could become a distraction as long as Fields is idle on the sidelines, taking snaps away to flash his mobility or anytime Wilson hits a rough patch.
TJ Watt's struggles
T.J. Watt’s season has been outstanding by most players’ standards, but by his lofty precedent, he’s coming up short in some regards. He’s gone without a sack for several games, including last week’s primetime loss to the Cleveland Browns in which he recorded zero sacks and two pressures, while there have been several weeks when he’s been the defense’s salvation. As one of the league’s highest-paid players, it’s incumbent on him to figure out a counter to the various ways defenses have mitigated his pass-rushing prowess.
One of the solutions discussed has been shifting Watt from LOLB to the right side of the defensive alignment where he hasn’t played since his rookie season to throw opposing offenses off balance. However, Watt is reportedly resistant to making that change.
Via Sports Illustrated:
"Steelers insider Mark Kaboly, when asked why defensive coordinator Teryl Austin doesn't move him around more, wasn't so sure Watt would be agreeable to such a development given that he strongly prefers working on the left side of the defense.
I don’t know how much he wants to do that," Kaboly said on 93.7 The Fan's Morning Show. "I think partially it has to do with him. He just likes coming from…I mean you remember his rookie year, he was on the other side, didn’t really like it. They flipped him and Bud Dupree and then all of a sudden he took off. But at this point, you’re gonna have to do something a little different. I guarantee if you ask Teryl Austin, he’d be like, ‘Oh we move him around.’ Yeah, you move him around two or three times a game, if that.” Watt's been vocal in the past about his partiality to lining up over the right tackle, chalking it up to his muscle memory and comfortability from that position on the field."
While it’s understandable that Watt prefers rushing off the left side, the time has come for him to embrace a Tomlinism and ‘get comfortable with the uncomfortable.’ This is in no way an indictment of Watt. He still has a shot at claiming his second Defensive Player of the Year award even as his odds took a major blow last Thursday.
In the short term, there will be an adjustment period, but the benefits outweigh the positives. Even the great ones have to make adjustments. At 30, Watt’s mental advantages will have to compensate for his diminishing athleticism and for protection schemes geared towards preventing him from wreaking havoc. Becoming a more ambidextrous pass rusher is a major part of that transition.