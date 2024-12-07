Steelers have obvious reason for Diontae Johnson reunion if Ravens cut WR
The Baltimore Ravens dealt for Diontae Johnson at the trade deadline in hopes of upgrading the WR room around Lamar Jackson. Through four weeks, Johnson has as many receptions (one) as suspensions. That is not the ideal ratio.
Baltimore suspended Johnson for this Sunday's matchup against the New York Giants, citing "conduct detrimental to the team." Johnson allegedly refused to enter the Ravens' game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 13.
This is a profoundly wacky turn of events, and it's clear the Johnson relationship has not been smooth sailing for Baltimore. The Ravens held high hopes for what Johnson could provide on offense, but he hasn't picked up the scheme quickly and he's creating drama on the sidelines, which is a bad combination.
At a certain point, it may behoove the Ravens to cut bait and move on. That said, there is a risk to simply waiving the former third-round pick. Johnson would have the freedom to join a new team. Some speculate that he might seek a reunion with the Pittsburgh Steelers, who still need WR help after trading Johnson in the offseason.
Mike Williams was Pittsburgh's major trade deadline addition at WR and he, too, has one total reception since changing teams. Johnson isn't familiar with new OC Arthur Smith's scheme. He's not even acquainted with Russell Wilson. But, he is familiar with Mike Tomlin and a number of Pittsburgh's offensive staples, so one has to imagine Johnson could learn the ropes quickly.
Another potential benefit? Inside knowledge of the Ravens' offense ahead of their Week 16 division showdown.
Steelers should try to reunite with Diontae Johnson if Ravens hit eject
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Johnson's immediate future in Baltimore looks "tenuous at best." One source called the Eagles debacle a "major letdown," with Fowler reporting that the Ravens are looking for alternatives in the WR room.
A simple cut is logical, on the surface. It prevents future drama and removes a distraction from the locker room. The Ravens didn't give up much in their trade to get Johnson and there are larger goals to focus on this season. Baltimore is trying to win the Super Bowl. There's no point in letting a fringe wideout drag them down, especially when Johnson probably never had a future in Baltimore.
That said, Fowler notes how the Ravens could be persuaded to keep Johnson for the exact reason stated above — so he doesn't divulge offensive secrets to Pittsburgh ahead of an important NFC North showdown.
"Whether the Steelers would want him back is unclear, but the way some people around the league see it: The threat of him sharing Ravens offensive intel with Pittsburgh could make Baltimore hold on to him."
Omar Khan should be waiting by the phone just in case Baltimore decides the Johnson headache is too much. That said, the Steelers are a little bit too familiar with the immaturity of wide receivers leading to issues on and off the field. So, proceed with caution. Tomlin knows how to manage a PR issue and check egos, but we must remember that there's a reason Johnson might be available to Pittsburgh.