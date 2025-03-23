Steelers can only hope Russell Wilson's so-called message entices the Browns

Does any team want Russell Wilson starting for them at quarterback in 2025? I ask this earnestly, because Steelers fans lived that experience in 2024 and don't have much interest in the sequel. Wilson remains available in NFL free agency after the Giants passed on him in favor of Jameis Winston. Wilson is seeking another starting opportunity – or at the very least a chance to compete – with very few opportunities available to him.

Wilson visited the Browns recently, which would be a decent fit, though Carson Wentz has also been linked to Cleveland. At this point in what started as a lackluster quarterback market to begin with, the options are Aaron Rodgers, Wilson or a slew of backups. It's why the Steelers probably should've signed Justin Fields when they had the chance, and are instead being held hostage by a 41-year-old Rodgers clearly on the decline.

Pittsburgh is desperate to hold onto what's left of their competitive window – though I might argue it should've slammed shut years ago – while teams like Cleveland (and previously New York) are interested in veteran bridge quarterbacks to go alongside the likes of Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward.

Russell Wilson sends a message to Steelers and NFL

The latest buzz from Wilson isn't much, and honestly feels like a bit of a reach. Wilson is always active on social media, posting inspirational messages that mean something to him, but the general public cannot decode. His latest is more of the same.

"Relentless Confidence. Don’t ever stop believing in you!" Wilson wrote in a post on X.

Sure thing, Russ. Thanks for the free advice.

Wilson is 36 years old and falling apart physically. He cannot move like he used to and takes way too many sacks, which the Steelers found out the hard way at the end of last season. Wilson's only real outlet in Pittsburgh was George Pickens, who could track his patented moonball with the best of them. Beyond Pickens, Wilson didn't form much of a rapport with any other Steelers receiver, and it's tough to blame him for that, as Pittsburgh's receiver room was a mess in 2024.

The Steelers added Wilson's former teammate DK Metcalf to the mix this offseason already, but that hasn't enticed Mike Tomlin to re-sign Russ just yet. Aaron Rodgers is the Steelers prime target, for better or worse.

If Wilson really does believe in his ability to start and succeed just about anywhere, Cleveland may be his best (and last) chance to prove himself.