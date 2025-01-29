Paralyzed by fear: Steelers owner won't fire Mike Tomlin because he literally can't
By Kinnu Singh
The Pittsburgh Steelers are one of the most storied franchises in the league. Their six Super Bowl championships are tied for most by any team in NFL history, and they’ve finished with a winning record 40 times in the Super Bowl era.
Pittsburgh has maintained their consistency with organizational stability. Rather than churning through head coaches on an annual basis, the Steelers have understood the importance of establishing a culture and maintaining continuity.
The firing of former offensive coordinator Matt Canada during the 2023 marked the first time the Steelers had made a midseason coaching change in 82 years. Yet, the team’s downward trajectory in recent years has fans clamoring for more significant change.
Steelers insider says Art Rooney II is scared of firing Mike Tomlin
During a closed-door press conference with the Pittsburgh media, Steelers owner and president Art Rooney II continued to show support for head coach Mike Tomlin, according to Tim Benz of TribLive.
“I share the fans’ frustration,” Rooney said, but pointed to Tomlin’s winning record as a justification to keep him on board.
According to Benz, Rooney is “petrified of firing Tomlin” due to the team’s long history of loyalty to their coaching staff. The Steelers have not fired a head coach since they hired Hall of Fame coach Chuck Noll in 1969.
Yet, Rooney’s father, Dan, slowly transitioned past Noll in 1992. He also put more pressure on former coach Bill Cowher than Tomlin “had ever felt during this drought,” Benz wrote.
Tomlin’s ability to produce winning records is unmatched, but that has proven to be a gift and a curse. The Steelers haven’t been good enough to win a Super Bowl, but not bad enough to acquire high draft picks. Without the ability to acquire elite talent in the NFL Draft, it’s unlikely they’ll be able to find a franchise quarterback to replace former quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.
It’s been 16 years since the Steelers last won a championship and 14 years since their last Super Bowl appearance. They’ve now gone four years without winning the AFC North title, and they’ve lost all four of their playoff games over the past seven years.