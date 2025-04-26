Steelers passing on Shedeur Sanders thrice is a grim Aaron Rodgers omen

Shedeur Sanders finally came off the board on Saturday afternoon, going to the Cleveland Browns with the 144th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. It was a stunning slide for Sanders, landing in the fifth round after months of speculation around him as a potential top-3 selection.

The team he was most connected to in the days leading up to the draft, however, was the Pittsburgh Steelers. Sanders was reportedly under consideration at No. 21, but the Steelers went with Oregon DT Derrick Harmon instead. And then the Steelers passed on Sanders in the third round. And then again in the fourth round.

Pittsburgh was given three chances to select a potential QB of the future and went in a different direction. Now he lands with a division rival in Cleveland, so the Steelers are under pressure to field a viable quarterback room. If Sanders breaks through with the Browns and the Steelers continue their aimless wandering at QB, Omar Khan's 2025 draft strategy will age like mottled cheese.

Did the Steelers believe strongly in Sanders? Evidently not, but this feels like something else. Maybe all roads lead to Aaron Rodgers, who continues to mull over his NFL future. Perhaps the Steelers are more focused on building around the four-time MVP, rather than fielding his replacement a year early.

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah and Charles Davis discussed that very possibility on the NFL Network broadcast.

"It means that Aaron Rodgers...And every pick's gonna be about this window that they might have with Aaron Rodgers."



"It just tells me Aaron Rodgers was the guy that they were targeting."



Daniel Jeremiah and Charles Davis react to the Steelers passing on Shedeur Sanders. pic.twitter.com/8qPu7tCuNq — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 26, 2025

Steelers' Shedeur Sanders snub sets up short-term window with Aaron Rodgers

Most Steelers fans don't want Aaron Rodgers, but at this point, what else is there? Unless Pittsburgh is confident in Kirk Cousins' return to form, Rodgers is the best option in the QB marketplace. He offers very little long-term stability as a 41-year-old on the brink of retirement, but he threw for 3,897 yards and 28 touchdowns with the New York Jets last season. It could be worse.

Given his totemic reputation around the league, Rodgers has pretty much earned the right to render a decision on his own terms — even if it means holding the Steelers hostage and keeping the entire fanbase stuck in limbo for months on end.

If the Steelers weren't confident in Rodgers, one has to think the front office would've targeted a quarterback through the draft. Whatever qualms you have about Sanders the person, he's a tremendous football talent with a ton of positive traits Pittsburgh ought to value. His touch, accuracy and toughness translate well, in theory, to the Arthur Smith offense. The Steelers keep the script simple and spread the wealth between a variety of playmakers, which means Sanders would not be asked to generate explosive plays beyond his means.

Instead, Pittsburgh went running back in the third round and appears to be setting the table for one shining moment with Rodgers. The four-time MVP should relish a chance to throw to DK Metcalf and George Pickens, two of the NFL's most explosive playmakers. Not drafting Sanders probably helps the Steelers land Rodgers, too. There is zero competition. No looking ahead. Pittsburgh is attempting to show Rodgers that it's all about the here and now.

Is that the right strategy? Of course not, but it aligns with Mike Tomlin's team-building philosophy. The Steelers' head coach hinted at Rodgers' imminent arrival shortly after the Browns swept up Sanders.

Mike Tomlin says on @NFLNetwork that they've had "really productive" talks with Aaron Rodgers, but declines to discuss the hypotheticals... We feel good about our plan at the position. I understand the angst in your community and the community that supports us." — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 26, 2025

This feels like a matter of time. Rodgers won't want to walk away from football after that nightmare stint in New York. The Steelers, if nothing else, give him a strong chance to crack the playoffs one last time. Just don't be shocked if this Sanders triple-snub comes back to haunt Pittsburgh long after Rodgers' retirement.