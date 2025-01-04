Steelers playoff scenarios: How Pittsburgh can steal AFC North title away from Baltimore in Week 18
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens will enter Week 18 dueling for an AFC North title. Baltimore holds the edge heading into the regular-season finale with an 11-6 record versus Pittsburgh's mark of 10-5. If Mike Tomlin's team wants to win the division, they absolutely have to knock off the Bengals at home on Saturday night.
But because Pittsburgh is one game behind Baltimore, that means Pittsburgh does not control its own destiny. So, while the Steelers need to knock off Cincinnati, they also need some help from an AFC North rival. Specifically, they need the Cleveland Browns to beat the Baltimore Ravens in both teams' final game of the season on Saturday afternoon.
Pittsburgh will know what it needs to do at kickoff
Odds are not in the Steelers' favor. The Browns are one of the worst teams in the league and look unlikely to trouble the Ravens in Baltimore. The good news for Tomlin's team is that they will know what's at stake against the Bengals before they kick off. Baltimore takes on Cleveland at 4:30 EST while Pittsburgh doesn't kick off against Cincinnati until 8:00 EST.
Whichever team wins the AFC North will enter the postseason as the No. 3 seed behind the Chiefs and Bills. That will most likely earn them a home against against the Chargers in Round 1.
Ironically, the loser will fall to the No. 6 seed and might luck into one of the easiest road games of the postseason. The Houston Texans should finish with the No. 3 seed and they've been struggling lately. The Ravens and Steelers might both fancy their chances of heading to Houston and knocking off the home team.
No matter what, the tense race for the AFC North title will come to an end today. The Ravens are the more talented team but Pittsburgh deserves credit for scratching and clawing their way to double-digit wins this season. It would still serve as a major surprise if Lamar Jackson and his team don't do what's required to win the division today.