Steelers playoff scenarios: How Christmas Day game affects chase for AFC North title
By Scott Rogust
The Pittsburgh Steelers missed out on their chance to have the advantage in the AFC North title race this past Saturday. On the road, the Steelers lost 34-17 to the Baltimore Ravens after two costly turnovers by quarterback Russell Wilson, one of which was a pick-six. With that, the Ravens clinched a playoff spot, and are still in the running for the division title.
Well, the Steelers are set to play on short rest, as they are set to play on Christmas this Wednesday, hence why they played last Saturday. They will be at home to take on the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.
The goal for the Steelers is to win the division, grab a higher seed than the Ravens, and make a run to the Super Bowl. Let's see how the team's game against the Chiefs can affect the Steelers' chances of winning the division.
How does Christmas game vs. Chiefs affect Steelers' AFC North title chances?
The NFL unveiled their official playoff clinching scenarios for Week 17, and there are none for the Steelers. But it's important to know that the next two weeks are crucial for the Steelers.
Both Pittsburgh and Baltimore are tied for first place in the AFC North standings with 10-5 records. However, the Steelers hold the tiebreaker over the Ravens due in part to their winning percentage against common opponents. So, all the Steelers will have to do is match the Ravens record the final two games at minimum, and they will win the AFC North. But if the Ravens win one more game than the Steelers, then the division is theirs.
After Week 17, the Steelers will take on the Cincinnati Bengals, who are pushing for a Wild Card berth, in the regular season. As for the Ravens, they will take on the Houston Texans on Christmas Day and the Cleveland Browns in Week 18.