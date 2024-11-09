5 Ways Steelers can prove they’re a serious Super Bowl contender against the Commanders
By DJ Dunson
When the Washington Commanders first appeared on the Pittsburgh Steelers schedule back in May, the prognosticators and bloviators could have jotted this down as a W. Mike Tomlin’s .806 (25-6) record against rookie quarterbacks is the third-best in league history behind only Don Shula (.846) and Hank Stram (.824).
However, the rookie they will be facing on Sunday is a different breed. Six months later, defeating the Commanders could be a major boost to their credentials as a Super Bowl contender. If there is any lingering doubt about this squad’s readiness to leap from first-half success story to AFC threat, the next few weeks will provide their runway for liftoff in the discourse.
However, there are five things they have to do against Washington before that happens.
5. Russ has to cook in the first half
Thus far, Russell Wilson has crawled out of the gates against the Jets and Giants. The Steelers as a whole have outscored opponents 53-0 in the third quarter while Wilson has exploded during the second half of both starts, and to his credit, two of his first-half touchdown passes to Pickens were wiped out in Week 8, but the competition steps up a notch this week.
Washington’s secondary ranks fifth in passing yardage allowed this season, even if Pittsburgh doesn't have to worry about the addition of Marshon Lattimore in Week 10. Wilson has to show that the bye and two starts have shaken off the rust and that he can fly without getting a first-half running start. Outpacing the bungling Daniel Jones is a simpler task than what awaits him.
Jayden Daniels is a step forward on the quarterback evolutionary chart. Washington doesn’t field the type of offense that will let its foot off the gas if it gains a big lead or if Pittsburgh is settling for field goals in the red zone.
4. Pressure Jayden Daniels
Daniels has won seven of the nine Pepsi Rookie of the Week awards. He has been a lethally accurate passer, completing 71.5% of his passes, which is a rookie record, for 1,945 yards, nine touchdowns, and two interceptions. He’s also scrambled for 459 yards, second only to Lamar Jackson, and four touchdowns.
According to SumerSports, Daniels scrambles on the highest percentage of plays of any quarterback in the league. He’s dangerous outside the pocket, but equally dangerous threading the needle into tight spaces. The key is to get pressure on top of him before he can break the line of scrimmage and create a huge headache for the defense with his legs.
3. Establish the ground game
The Commanders' rushing defense is one of the league’s best. Meanwhile, Najee Harris is rumbling into Week 10 on a tear. Establishing the run has been critical to the offense’s success the past few weeks. Russell Wilson thrives operating out of play-action, however, play-action loses its potency when the threat of the run isn’t there.
Establishing the ground game is one thing, but they need Harris to grind out big chunks of yards on early downs. Unlike Washington, Wilson doesn’t possess the wheels or the desire to consistently pose a threat to matriculate the ball downfield with his legs. It will be incumbent upon Harris to keep the Steelers ground transportation chugging along.
2. Get production from pass rushers not named TJ Watt.
The pass rush can’t be completely reliant on TJ Watt. Alex Highsmith, Nick Herbig, and new addition Preston Smith have to do their part in perforating the Commanders' offensive line. Injuries during the first half of the season made Watt the singular force in Pittsburgh’s pass rush. He became such a Boogeyman that entire blocking schemes were fixated on him. That won’t cut it against the Chiefs, Ravens, and Commanders.
The Commanders are playing high-quality football and should be prepared for Watt, but if Teryl Austin can stifle their offense with some old-fashioned Blitzburgh football, offenses will have to shift attention and blocking support away from Watt.
1. Reanimate Mike Williams
Mike Williams showed few signs of life when he was in New York. He was often out of sync with Aaron Rodgers, costing the Jets critical passing downs in multiple contests. He’s had half a season to recover from his torn ACL now. He’s expected to assume the No. 2 role ahead of Van Jefferson and Calvin Austin in an offense ramping up as Wilson gets more comfortable.
Nobody’s expecting 100-yard outings from Williams, but completing a few contested catches a game and dragging coverage away from George Pickens would be a boon for the offense.