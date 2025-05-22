Steelers QBs sure sound like they know something about Aaron Rodgers

Steelers fans have grown tired and frustrated with Aaron Rodgers rumors. As offseason activities are starting to ramp up, the expectation is that, at some point, Rodgers will magically appear at Steelers camp. However, when that move occurs is anyone's guess. Two current quarterbacks on the Steelers roster, Mason Rudolph and rookie Will Howard, had glowing endorsements of Rodgers just this week. Surely something must be stirring behind the scenes.

Howard was selected on Day 3 of the draft out of Ohio State. While he did lead the Buckeyes to the College Football Playoff title game, Steelers fans ought to pump the brakes on the sixth-round pick. He took most of his snaps out of the shotgun at Ohio State and had one of the best receiving corps in college football. His adjustments at the NFL level will be immense, but Howard is excited to possibly have Rodgers as a teammate and a mentor.

"That name’s been thrown around a lot. … [I] idolized him growing up,“ Will Howard said. The rookie continued, claiming whether Rodgers signs in Pittsburgh is over his head, which is undoubtedly true.

Steelers QBs know Aaron Rodgers signing is around the corner

Howard's competition, at least at this point in the offseason, is none other than veteran QB Mason Rudolph. The Steelers know what they have in Rudolph, as this will be his second stint with the team. If the season started today, there's little doubt Rudolph would be behind center. The former third-round pick by Pittsburgh had some moments of brilliance near the end of his first Steelers tenure, as he led Mike Tomlin's team to the playoffs and even started over Kenny Pickett against Buffalo. Still, his career has taken a downturn since then. In Tennessee, he failed to beat out Will Levis for the starting job.

If Rodgers were to sign, Rudolph would be a clear backup to start the season. He even commented on the Rodgers speculation earlier this week. Rudolph said he hasn't been in contact with Rodgers or any other available QB, but did recount a story from his rookie season, in which he had a rough preseason outing against the Packers.

“I had a rough, early outing, and he (Rodgers) came over and said hello and offered some words of encouragement and motivated me to keep working hard,” Rudolph said. “It doesn’t happen a lot. He went out of his way to say hello to me, and that was awesome.”

While Rudolph and Howard were merely answering questions – and in the former's case telling a story – they wouldn't be so open and honest if Rodgers' signing weren't a serious possibility. Whether it happens tomorrow or at Steelers training camp, the odds are in favor of Pittsburgh landing the 41-year-old, and his teammates know it.