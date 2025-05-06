Steelers quietly fired shots at Aaron Rodgers and fans are finally catching on

The Pittsburgh Steelers are three weeks away from starting organized team activities (OTAs). Yet, they have no idea if quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who's been linked to them for months but remains a free agent, will be there.

To this point, the Steelers have expressed patience, at least with their words. They've ostensibly operated as if Rodgers will walk through the doors at a moment's notice. Nonetheless, recent comments from a few of the organization's most prominent voices suggest Pittsburgh's brass is seemingly growing tired of the four-time MVP's waiting game.

Pittsburgh's brain trust has been throwing shade at Aaron Rodgers, and Steeler Nation is finally taking notice

During an appearance on CNBC, Steelers minority owner Thomas Tull jokingly said the Rodgers-Steelers situation is "more complex than artificial intelligence (AI)." But that's not even the worst part.

When addressing the matter, Tull specifically used the term "issue" to describe the ongoing dynamic between Rodgers and the Steelers. Comparing the standstill to AI is one thing. Describing it with a phrase that expresses potential problems or doubt is another, more concerning aspect of the businessman's choice of words.

Tull isn't the only Steelers higher-up who appears to be worried about Rodgers' indecisiveness. Art Rooney II, the club's president and majority owner, is ostensibly expecting a decision sooner rather than later.

"I do think we may get word soon obviously with things starting to crank up here with the offseason program, etc.," Rooney stated on Apr. 25 (h/t Steelers Depot's Ross McCorkle). While he didn't draw a definitive line in the sand, there's ostensibly a soft deadline for Rodgers to ink a deal with Pittsburgh.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has previously marked training camp as a "line of demarcation." However, he's since backtracked on that notion, with Rooney's stance presumably factoring into his thought process. Pittsburgh isn't trying to onboard someone on such short notice, and reasonably so.

Veteran backup Mason Rudolph, 2025 sixth-round pick Will Howard and 2022 seventh-round selection Skylar Thompson currently round out Pittsburgh's QB room. Given their other options (or lack thereof), saying the Steelers need Rodgers desperately would be a massive understatement. But how much longer are they willing to wait? Time is of the essence for the Black and Gold.