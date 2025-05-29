Steelers quietly positioning to steal another AFC offensive weapon

It has been a chaotic offseason for the Pittsburgh Steelers, who continue to wait with bated breath for Aaron Rodgers to officially announce his intention to play another season in the NFL. In the meantime, Omar Khan and the front office have been unafraid to shuffle the deck a bit offensively.

Pittsburgh made one of the first big splashes of the offseason back in March, trading for disgruntled Seattle Seahawks wideout DK Metcalf. Then, in advance of the NFL Draft, Pittsburgh cut ties with George Pickens, sending the highly talented and equally controversial pass-catcher to the Dallas Cowboys.

With the WR room in flux, the Steelers have another pass-catcher on their radar: Miami Dolphins tight end Jonnu Smith, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Steelers express trade interest in Dolphins tight end Jonnu Smith

This would be a reunion of sorts, as Smith spent time with current Steelers OC Arthur Smith in both Tennessee and Atlanta. The veteran tight end made his first career Pro Bowl in 2024, racking up 88 receptions for 884 yards and eight touchdowns for a oft-shorthanded Dolphins offense.

