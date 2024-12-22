Steelers and Ravens game-by-game predictions: Predicting who will win AFC North
By Lior Lampert
The Pittsburgh Steelers squandered a prime chance to clinch the AFC North in Week 16 by losing to the Baltimore Ravens. Suddenly, with two games remaining in the regular season, the race for the divisional crown isn't so straightforward.
Baltimore's 34-17 victory over the Steelers not only put them firmly in contention for the AFC North title but also secured them a playoff berth. For the sixth time in seven years, the Ravens are headed to the postseason. However, their path in the NFL's annual win-or-go-home tournament remains in the balance, depending on how each team fares in their last two contests.
After the Ravens defeated the Steelers in their latest clash, the two clubs are tied atop the AFC North at 10-5. Subsequently, the longtime rivals split their 2024 series and now boast identical division records, meaning the next tiebreaker will be their record versus common opponents.
With that in mind, let's try predicting how the battle for the AFC North will shake out.
Ravens game-by-game predictions: Forecasting who will win AFC North
Week #
Opponent
Predicted Result
17
@ Houston Texans
Win
18
vs. Cleveland Browns
Win
Considering the Houston Texans are effectively locked into the conference's fourth seed, it wouldn't be shocking to see them take their foot off the gas. Moreover, they lost No. 2 wide receiver Tank Dell to a scary-looking knee injury, downgrading their already-middling offense. Meanwhile, the Ravens have so much more to play for, including home-field advantage on Super Wild Card Weekend.
Like Houston, the 3-11 Cleveland Browns have little incentive heading into their upcoming meeting with the Ravens in Baltimore, albeit for different reasons. Regardless, the reigning AFC North champions have a relatively easy path to winning out and defending their throne, especially compared to the Steelers.
Steelers game-by-game predictions: Forecasting who will win AFC North
Week #
Opponent
Predicted Result
17
vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Loss
18
vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Loss
Pittsburgh will host the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 17, which is a tall task for any squad, regardless of the venue. Plus, the two-time defending Super Bowl champs can lock up the AFC's No. 1 seed if they beat the Steelers, making the sledding even tougher.
Then, the Steelers will face a hungry Cincinnati Bengals group that may have a chance to sneak into the Wild Card picture if they prevail. Sometimes, desperation can be the best form of motivation. Pittsburgh shouldn't take this matchup lightly.
Steelers-Ravens, AFC North outlook
Assuming Pittsburgh drops their next two, they'll have lost four straight games en route to a 10-7 finish. Conversely, the Ravens running the table would propel them to 12-5, vaulting them atop the AFC North standings. The Steelers have been in the driver's seat for much of the 2024 campaign, but Baltimore swoops in at the eleventh hour to overtake them.