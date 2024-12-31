Steelers are clearly heading toward impasse with Russell Wilson contract
Russell Wilson's tenure as the Pittsburgh Steelers starting quarterback may be coming to an end relatively quickly. His desire to sign a long-term deal in the offseason may force Pittsburgh to look at other options to lead their offense in 2025.
The 36-year-old quarterback has a desire to play somewhere between five and seven more seasons, according to ESPN's Brooke Pryor. Presumably, he'll want his next contract to lock him into as much guaranteed money as possible over that stretch of time.
The Steelers do not negotiate extensions during the season as a matter of policy. It's also highly unlikely that they will want to commit to Wilson as their starter for that length of time. He's playing his age-36 season which means he is looking to secure a new deal that will take him past the age of 40.
Steelers, Russell Wilson clearly trending toward contract impasse
Perhaps Pittsburgh would feel differently if Wilson were finishing this season on a high. He's been shaky at best during the team's recent losing streak. In particular, turnovers have started to become a serious problem. His best seasons in the NFL have come on the back of outstanding accuracy. His decline in that department does not bode well for his future as a starter.
Steelers' officials will hope that a compromise can be reached. Not many teams are going to be interested in giving Wilson the sort of deal he's publicly asking for at the moment. A good compromise might see Pittsburgh offer him a three-year contract that pays him like an average starter. That might represent a slight overpay in average annual value but it would limit the team's long-term exposure.
Wilson and his representatives would do well to get more realistic about his demands. Most teams looking for a new starting quarterback will be limiting their search to younger options. Wilson might be able to get a guaranteed deal to serve as a bridge starter but that's a more tenuous position than he would enjoy with the Steelers.
Steelers fans can expect to see some drama this offseason when it comes to their favorite team's negotiations with Wilson. If either side draws a hard line it could lead to a quick end to the uneasy marriage between Pittsburgh and their veteran starter.