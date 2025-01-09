4 reasons why Russell Wilson is not ready for this moment
By DJ Dunson
The defense can be boom or bust, but Russell Wilson holds the dead man’s switch connected to the Pittsburgh Steelers 2024 season. Unfortunately, the mood heading into Saturday’s showdown with the Baltimore Ravens is that of a team heading to the gallows.
The early season magic that Wilson demonstrated has washed off. Unfortunately, this is the status quo in Pittsburgh in recent years. The offense loses its head and the team gets carted off to an unmarked grave after a swift postseason exit.
However, Russell Wilson made his bones as a David beating Goliaths. He beat the odds at NC State, as an undersized third-round pick with Seattle and has done it again and again since. In his prime, his dynamic was a shock and awe to defenses, but even if he has retained that fight response under pressure with his back against the wall, this is probably too steep of a hill to climb even if it's not entirely his fault.
4. The offense has the firepower of a peashooter
Joe Burrow throws to the best receivers tandem in the NFL. The Ravens offense is stocked with versatile offensive talents calibrated for Todd Monken’s system. Russell Wilson is plowing barren fields. He's undermanned, outgunned, and potentially outplanned. Pittsburgh’s talent cupboard at the skill positions is sprinkled with replacement-level players or waiver-wire receivers.
Van Jefferson and Calvin Austin are the next-best options for Wilson. Austin has been fine in the slot for a rookie, but from top to bottom they have the worst receiver room in the entire league.
Josh Allen gets credited for being Bills Superman, but even Buffalo spent a first-round pick on a tight end, traded for Amari Cooper, drafted Keon Coleman, and played him. Pittsburgh’s rookie receiver Roman Wilson has spent his entire rookie season on the mend. Wilson is half the quarterback Allen is at this stage of his career and he’s working with scraps.
3. Arthur Smith is a milquetoast play-caller
When was the last time you watched Pittsburgh in the red zone and marveled at their schematic intelligence or daring playcalls?
The Steelers' offensive architect lacks the creativity to account for their poor offensive talent. It’s frustrating to watch. On first down, you already know Najee Harris is about to get stuffed for a 1-yard gain. They had 10 weeks to design a package for Justin Fields in short-yardage situations, and not much came of it. They lack an offensive identity. They have been unsuccessful at using pre-snap motion to create leverage in the backfield to get receivers open.
There’s so much ingenuity around the league while Pittsburgh’s offensive scheme is quickly rusting.
2. Defenses have taken away George Pickens
When the Steelers were 10-3, the Wilson moonballs to George Pickens were the talk of the league. Teams have figured out how to defend Pickens on the perimeter, and once he is taken away, Pittsburgh withers away. Teams have adapted, but the Steelers lack the diversity to formulate a game plan around a secondary target. Zach Orr will have a game plan dialed up that puts Pickens in a vice.
There was an illusion that Wilson and Pickens alone were enough to open up the offense, but they haven’t scored 21 points in a month while the Ravens have been taking shots at Pickens in an obvious attempt to take him out of his game. The only problem is that he is the only one who won't take it as a ploy to get in his head and instead view it as a personal challenge to his ego that he must respond to.
On the gridiron, Pittsburgh's offense is too imbalanced to expect them to make waves and there's no telling if Pickens can regain his midseason form. The front office failed him when they failed to acquire a No. 2 receiver.
1. Baltimore's defense is a juggernaut
The Steelers could have had a fighting chance against a Los Angeles Chargers team that is also devoid of quality receiver talent not named Ladd McConkey but emphasizes a physical ground game. The Bolts have carved out a productive rushing attack and a franchise quarterback in Justin Herbert who is playing restrained, but turnover-free. The Texans are also beatable after winning the league’s worst division.
Buffalo is the No. 2 seed, but the Ravens are the AFC’s most ferocious team since making adjustments to their secondary that cut down on their lapses which resulted in them allowing an avalanche of chunk plays.
If the Steelers offense is a peashooter, the Ravens defense is a firing squad. Since their bye week, they rank first in the NFL in scoring defense, pass defense, third down percentage, red zone defense, and opponent's passer rating. Baltimore may be the most complete team in the AFC.
Wilson is going to face the monumental challenge of keeping pace with the Ravens' multi-faceted operation led by a two-time MVP. The Ravens' midseason turnaround makes that 10 times tougher.