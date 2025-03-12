Russell Wilson is one step away from smear campaign coming back to haunt him

Russell Wilson is running out of places to go. Starting quarterback spots around the NFL are dwindling, and the veteran signal-caller remains unsigned.

One of the few remaining vacancies left is the Pittsburgh Steelers, whom Wilson represented in 2024. However, following the team's tumultuous ending to the season with him under center, they've ostensibly been reluctant to retain the one-time Super Bowl champion. And he did himself no favors with his recent attempt to throw offensive coordinator Arthur Smith under the bus.

Russell Wilson is one step away from regretting his Arthur Smith smear campaign

Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette noted that Wilson and Smith butted heads ($)regarding freedom to audible at the line of scrimmage (or lack thereof). Since then, it's been revealed that the passer's representation pushed that narrative to improve his public perception and value on the open market.

Talk about a potentially awkward reunion. The Wilson-Smith dynamic ostensibly reached toxic levels. Yet, their paths could inevitably cross again as Pittsburgh's means to replace the 10-time Pro Bowler diminish and vice versa.

Pittsburgh has its sights set on swapping one aging veteran gunslinger past his prime for another this offseason. FOX Sports' Ralph Vacchiano has reported that four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers is "deciding between" the Steelers and the New York Giants. Wilson is seemingly the "fallback option" for both clubs.

Subsequently, if Rodgers chooses the Giants, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated struggles to envision a destination for Wilson other than Pittsburgh. And even the Steelers might be out, given the palpable tension.

"Maybe Pittsburgh swallows hard and brings [Wilson] back," Breer states before mentioning the Tennessee Titans "don't have any interest." He also cites the Cleveland Browns, who recently traded for Kenny Pickett and might be waiting for Kirk Cousins to become available.

Moreover, Breer suggests that Wilson may struggle to find a backup job. Yikes. It's shaping up as a Steelers-or-bust scenario for the 36-year-old if Rodgers lands with the G-Men. With that in mind, Wilson and Smith could have no choice but to put their differences aside.

Where Wilson ends up remains unclear at the moment. Nonetheless, his rocky relationship with Smith could cost him another opportunity with the Steelers, who will potentially be the only suitor.