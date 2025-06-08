Steelers see Aaron Rodgers as the next Tom Brady

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been the model of NFL consistency under the leadership of head coach Mike Tomlin. Signing veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers proves that the higher-ups with the franchise are no longer satisfied with finishing just above .500

Instead, the Steelers have decided it is time to take the sort of high risk required to achieve Super Bowl glory. ESPN analyst Booger McFarland recently compared the move to the Buccaneers' decision to bring legendary signal-caller Tom Brady into the fold. Of course, Brady's arrival immediately turned his new team into champions.

McFarland may be spot on about the Steelers' intentions, but Rodgers has a much tougher task ahead of him than Brady did when he left the Patriots. Rodgers will not enjoy anywhere near the same quality of pass catchers that Brady enjoyed.

Comparing Steelers with Aaron Rodgers to Brady's Bucs is short-sighted

DK Metcalf is Pittsburgh's new No. 1 wide receiver, but his stylistic fit with Rodgers is a major question mark. He thrives on vertical routes where his quarterbacks give him opportunities to turn jump balls into explosive plays. Rodgers can utilize those sort of routes to good effect but he prefers to mix in a heavy percentage of quick throws. That's not the sort of pattern that Metcalf runs with any regularity.

Slot receiver Calvin Austin could turn into the biggest beneficiary of Rodgers' arrival. He possesses the sort of short-range quickness that Rodgers can utilize on quick screens and crossing patterns. Even at their best, they can't give the Steelers the same level of production that Mike Evans and Chris Godwin gave the Buccaneers.

What the Steelers really need from Rodgers is steady, above-average play at the game's most important position. Expecting him to replicate his form as a former MVP is more of a dream than actual plan. At his best, Rodgers could rival Brady as one of the best quarterbacks to ever play the game.

Rodgers is not Brady's equal as a veteran who has showcased an uncanny ability to defeat Father Time on an annual basis. Time has eroded Rodgers's skills to the point that an above-average season would represent a pleasant surprise for the Steelers. That might be enough to get them back to the playoffs but he can't turn their average roster into a real Super Bowl contender.