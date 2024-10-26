Steelers should avoid obvious trade despite net gain
By Lior Lampert
Despite the Pittsburgh Steelers winning four of their first six games of the 2024 campaign, the Justin Fields era ended abruptly. Once Russell Wilson was deemed fully healthy, the team handed him the keys to the offense. And based on how the latter fared in his regular-season debut, barring injury, it feels like the former won't get another shot under center.
Many have wondered whether Pittsburgh will make Fields available after pivoting to Wilson as their starting quarterback. Considering the incumbent backup passer is on an expiring contract, it's not far-fetched. That said, Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox identified his ideal landing spot should the Steelers explore trade options: The Las Vegas Raiders.
Knox cites the low cost the Steelers paid to acquire Fields and the opportunity for a "net positive" return on investment. Pittsburgh gave up a conditional sixth-round pick to get the ex-Chicago Bear, so receiving a third- or fourth-rounder would be a meaningful draft capital upgrade.
Moreover, Knox draws the connection between Fields and Raiders offensive coordinator Luke Getsy -- they spent the previous two seasons together in Chicago. Still, even though Las Vegas sounds like a suitable destination, the Steelers may be better off keeping the 25-year-old.
Wilson's place atop the depth chart is solidified. Nonetheless, Fields is still a worthwhile alternative the Steelers should retain through the NFL's upcoming Nov. 5th trade deadline, especially given the circumstances.
After nursing a multi-month calf injury, Wilson showed his age. Turning 36 in November, he's not getting any younger. The nine-time Pro Bowler is no longer in peak physical form, nor is he at the height of his on-field powers. So, a youthful understudy like Fields, who has shown he can keep the ship afloat, is valuable for a Steelers squad with playoff aspirations.
If not Fields, then who will be Pittsburgh's No. 2 signal-caller? Kyle Allen? No offense, but he doesn't particularly instill confidence. The veteran journeyman hasn't started a contest since 2022 and can't be relied upon in relief situations.
The Steelers would be doing themselves a disservice by parting ways with Fields prematurely, regardless of the potential to replenish their assets.