Steelers sign forgotten RB in what could be his final NFL chance

The Pittsburgh Steelers need a plan to replace running back Najee Harris, who signed with the Los Angeles Chargers this past offseason. Harris should get plenty of carries in Jim Harbaugh's system. However, how the Steelers replace those carries remains a legitimate question in Pittsburgh. Most of those should go to Jaylen Warren and the Steelers third-round pick, Kaleb Johnson out of Iowa. But what about Trey Sermon, who the team signed to a contract on Sunday?

Sermon was a star at Ohio State, but hasn't yet broken out at the NFL level. He's had quick stints in the Bay Area, and with the Indianapolis Colts just last season. He has 505 career rushing yards, and had his best season to date in Indy. However, that will not guarantee him a spot on Pittsburgh's roster.

Trey Sermon could add a veteran presence to Steelers backfield

The Steelers remain a decent landing spot for Sermon, though, thanks to their unproven running back depth chart. Arthur Smith's offense is predicated on the running game, and if Sermon can make an impact at mini camp, perhaps he can get some carries in the preseason this summer. It's a long road ahead for a player that once had loads of NFL potential.

Sermon had a career day against the Steelers in 2023, when he ran for 80 yards on 19 carries.

“They (the Steelers) brought it up the first day,” Sermon said. “But, you know, just trying to take advantage of the opportunities I was given then.”

Trey Sermon grateful for chance with the Steelers

At this point, Sermon is grateful to even receive a chance in Pittsburgh. It's been a tough road back since his days with the Colts, but the Steelers must see something in him others don't.

“It’s been great. You know, it’s another opportunity to just get with the coaches, show them what I can do and I’m just glad to be here,” Sermon said.

Pittsburgh's offense has plenty of question marks, especially at quarterback and wide receiver. Fans can only hope some of those are answered in the next few weeks. They remain connected to Aaron Rodgers in the free-agent market. If he opts to retire, though, Mason Rudolph will likely get the nod as Week 1 starter.

The Steelers traded George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys last week, and are now lacking at WR2. They could either sign one of the many veteran wideouts still available to fill that void, or roll with their current core behind DK Metcalf, which includes Roman Wilson and Calvin Austin.

As for Sermon, this could be his best – and perhaps last – chance to land a legitimate role on an NFL roster. We're hoping it works out for him.