Steelers solution at QB is becoming clearer, if Mike Tomlin can just get out of the way
By Kinnu Singh
The Pittsburgh Steelers brought in two project quarterbacks on one-year deals last offseason. Just days after signing veteran quarterback Russell Wilson, the team acquired quarterback Justin Fields in a trade with the Chicago Bears.
The quarterbacks were at polar opposite ends of their respective careers. Wilson, a Super Bowl champion and nine-time Pro Bowler, seemed to be declining with age. Fields, who was entering the fourth year of his rookie deal, never seemed to find his footing at the professional level in Chicago.
Although Fields started the first six games of the season, Wilson ultimately took over the starting role in Week 7. While the early results were promising, fans soured on Wilson duringthe team’s late-season collapse. Both quarterbacks are set to hit free agency this offseason, and the team seems to have an internal conflict regarding the future of the team’s quarterback position.
Mike Tomlin’s loyalty to Russell Wilson might prevent Justin Fields’ return to Steelers
Fields appears to be emerging as the leading candidate to become Pittsburgh’s starting quarterback in 2025, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.
“I've seen a bunch of ex-Steelers players here in New Orleans, many of whom are well-versed in Steelers happenings,” Fowler wrote. “They told me that some people in Pittsburgh's building prefer Fields over Russell Wilson — who is also a free agent — as the starter (which I had heard previously), due to age and mobility.”
Wilson isn’t entirely out of the conversation just yet, however. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin seems to have a loyalty to Wilson that could lead to a reunion with the aging veteran, Fowler reported. Fields could also have a market value that prices him out of Pittsburgh’s budget.
It’s unlikely that a renewed contract for Fields would be similar to the previous season, when he mostly served as a backup. Any potential deal would have to make sense for the 25-year-old quarterback, who will most likely want an opportunity to start for the full season.
Wilson doesn’t appear to have enough left in the tank to carry the Steelers to a deep playoff run, but Fields doesn’t necessarily offer much better. The fourth-year quarterback led the team to a 4-2 record in his six starts, but he is far from a polished quarterback.
Despite his exciting physical gifts, Fields continued to struggle with reading defenses in the pre-snap phase and reading the field after the snap. He finished the season with a team-high six fumbles despite his limited playing time. Fields’ struggles often caused Pittsburgh’s drives to stall out near the red zone, and the Steelers failed to reach 20 points in three of his six starts. The Steelers had just one offensive touchdown in their first two games, and they didn’t have more than one touchdown in a single half until the fourth quarter of a Week 4 loss.
At this stage, it may be better for the Steelers to begin considering alternatives outside of Wilson and Fields. The Steelers have lost four consecutive playoff games, and they’re unlikely to get over the hump until they have a legitimate long-term solution at the position.