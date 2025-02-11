Steelers star makes it known Aaron Rodgers isn't welcome in Pittsburgh
By Scott Rogust
The Aaron Rodgers era of the New York Jets is over after two years. With the hiring of head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Moughey, the duo decided they were going to start fresh at the quarterback position and let Rodgers know they were moving on from him.
Now, one of the main questions this offseason is which team will bring in Rodgers to be their starting quarterback. Well, one player in the AFC wants no part of Rodgers on his team.
On an Instagram post about the Pittsburgh Steelers being betting favorites to land Rodgers safety DeShon Elliott commented under it, saying, "leave his ass at the retirement home."
DeShon Elliott wants no part of Aaron Rodgers on the Steelers
Well, you can't get any clearer than that. Elliott wants no part of Rodgers on the Steelers.
The Steelers enter yet another offseason with uncertainty at the quarterback position. The team cleared out their room and brought in Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. Wilson suffered a calf injury in training camp, resulting in Fields getting the start in Week 1 and leading the team to a 4-2 record. Wilson returned after that, and led the team to six consecutive wins. But then, the wheels fell off at the end of the season, with the team losing five straight games, including in the Wild Card Round against the rival Baltimore Ravens.
Now, both Wilson and Fields are free agents. From recent reporting, it sounds like the Steelers are done with Wilson, leaving the door open for Fields to potentially return. But other than that, what else could the team do? There's the chance they could draft a signal caller. While this class only has two surefire quarterbacks that can start right away in Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders, there are options that can develop into starters, but it will take some time. Since the Steelers hold the 21st overall pick, and are well out of range for Sanders or Ward, a Day 2 or 3 pick on a quarterback could be in the cards.
While the Steelers have high odds to land Rodgers in the betting market, one Steelers player doesn't want him on the team.