Which Steelers starting spots could be filled by rookies next season?

Every NFL roster works together as part of a kinetic chain. The starters comprise the skeletal structure. They bolster the entire organization. The depth at each position is their muscular system. Some areas are stronger than others. Both communicate with one another in a symbiotic way.

However, structural weak points exist within each team. It’s all relative. Last season, the Pittsburgh Steelers collapsed without George Pickens’ support. With Russell Wilson propping them up at center, the offensive load was too much for him to withstand. As a result, the Steelers passing attack was crippled during the final month of the season. Here are the most deficient positions on the Steelers depth chart that are likely to be filled by a rookie.

Quarterback

Once again, the quarterback position is shaping up to be a catastrophic vulnerability. Mason Rudolph is an acceptable understudy, but there’s a reason he’s spent his pro career as a backup. His peak is as the 33rd-best quarterback in the league. Tomlin has been relying on second-rate rentals in a conference populated by Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson for too long. Aaron Rodgers has been on the quarterback transplant list for weeks now, but after keeping the team waiting this long, it may be in their best interest to move on from his cancerous personality. The next-best scenario is scooping up Jaxson Dart with the 21st pick.

Running back

Running back is a position where depth is most significant. For years, the Steelers have been able to ride their workhorse Najee Harris into battle. For the first time in four years, there is a vacancy in the Steelers backfield. For not, a pair of change-of-pace runners will spearhead their committee of backs. Kenneth Greenwell and Jaylen Warren have been handed the reins, but both are unproven as No 1 backs.

In the first round, they could reach for North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton. Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson likely won’t last until the Steelers pick in the third round. In the later rounds, Cam Skattebo or UCF’s RJ Harvey may be available. Meanwhile, Harvey is a 5-foot-9, 208-pound back who makes defenders miss and was an efficient ball carrier in the red zone where Pittsburgh struggled a year ago.

Defensive Tackle

Pittsburgh’s interior line is paper-thin. Cameron Heyward and Keeanu Benton are the most experienced interior linemen on the Steelers roster. Last season, Heyward played approximately 71 percent of the Steelers snaps. Benton played roughly 59 percent of the Steelers snaps in his second season. Benton's snap count will likely increase to account for the released Larry Ogunjoi's 52 percent snap rate.

The 2025 Draft is deep with defensive tackle prospects who can be plugged inside to share snaps with Benson. Kenneth Grant and Derrick Harmon are the players expected to be available for Pittsburgh in the first round. Grant is a 330-pound earthmover who can play the run while Harmon is a versatile hybrid in the vein of Heyward. Ole Miss defensive tackle Walter Nolen is expected to be the first defensive tackle taken, but if he drops the 2024 All-American is also in the mix. In totality, the Steelers have no shortage of options in the first round.

Cornerback

The front office did a commendable job stockpiling quality stop-gaps opposite Joey Porter Jr. Veteran Brandin Echols will challenge Beanie Bishop Jr. for snaps next season in the slot. Big Play Slay excels at the type of man-to-man coverage that Teryl Austin-Tomlin defenses demand. Darius Slay still possesses excellent ball skills, but with every passing year, his quick twitch movements, and speed will slightly diminish for a former All-Pro who will turn 34 years old this season.

Jahdae Barron is an outside corner with great instincts and a high upside who met with the Steelers at the NFL Combine. The interest is there, but the depth at defensive tackle and the lack of a long-term quarterback project past this season may usurp the need for a defensive back of Barron’s quality.