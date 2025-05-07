Steelers’ targeted George Pickens replacement hints at trade already falling through

Allen Lazard is not your savior, nor does it seem like he will be, Pittsburgh Steelers fans.

Lazard was linked to the Steelers almost instantly after the team's decision to trade wide receiver George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys on Wednesday morning. His connection to free-agent quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who's been in line to sign with Pittsburgh for what feels like an eternity, was a primary factor.

However, the current New York Jets wideout quickly shut down the speculation with aGIF that speaks volumes.

Allen Lazard shuts down Steelers buzz in the wake of George Pickens-Cowboys trade

Lazard referenced Leonardo DiCaprio's famous "I'm not [expletive] leaving" rant from The Wolf of Wall Street. In other words, he seems perfectly content in New York and doesn't anticipate leaving anytime soon, even if Rodgers eventually joins the Steelers.

The Jets and Lazard agreed on a restructured contract earlier this offseason after first-year general manager Darren Mougey voiced a desire to keep him around. The move saved New York $8.5 million in cap space this year; moreover, the team retains a steady veteran locker room presence at a much more cost-effective price.

Yet, despite Lazard and the Jets' actions, we can't rule out the idea of him getting sent to Pittsburgh should Rodgers land there. The two have been teammates for the past seven years, dating back to their time with the Green Bay Packers, and the former was on the latter's wishlist of free agents leading up to his epically failed partnership with New York.

Before reworking his deal, New York allowed Lazard to explore other options. Maybe they didn't get any worthwhile offers, but the Jets apparently aren't married to the 29-year-old, regardless of their revised pact. He isn't untouchable — whether it's the Steelers or someone else calling.

In 2024, Lazard caught 37 passes for 530 yards and six touchdowns across 12 games. Pro Football Focus (PFF) gave him a 62.7 overall grade, which ranked 81st of 98 qualifying receivers. The numbers don't pop off the screen, though he provides value as a "pro's pro," willing to do the dirty work. His status as an elite run-blocker and strong red zone threat could help several clubs, including the Steelers.