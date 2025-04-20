Dark horse Steelers trade candidate emerges as Aaron Rodgers alternative

The Pittsburgh Steelers need a quarterback. Whether it be via the NFL Draft, free agency or a trade, the Steelers need more signal-callers on their roster than Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson. Rudolph is a preferable scenario for some Steelers fans as at least they know what to expect. The prospect of bringing in an unknown rookie in a subpar QB draft class hasn't been greeted warmly in Pittsburgh.

Then there is Aaron Rodgers. The 41-year-old, future Hall of Famer Rodgers is taking his time to decide upon his future. Rodgers met with the Steelers and reportedly has an offer on the table. Omar Khan and Mike Tomlin hoped Rodgers would decide by the NFL Draft, but they didn't give him a hard deadline. In an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show this past week, Rodgers didn't sound any closer to making up his mind.

"I wasn't stringing anyone along. I wasn't holding anyone hostage," Rodgers said. "I was honest from the jump about where I was at mentally and some of the constraints I have in my life right now that warrant my attention. I'm open to anything and attached to nothing. Retirement could still be a possibility, but right now my focus has been -- and will continue to be -- on my personal life. And that's what I've told the coaches. There's still conversations that are being had. It's all been very honest lines of communication."

Steelers need to consider quarterbacks besides Aaron Rodgers

The Steelers could not have been happy with those comments. They've been all-in on Rodgers since the start of free agency, yet he has done little to reward their good faith. If Pittsburgh wanted some leverage on Rodgers – perhaps to force a decision one way or the other – they just received that opportunity.

Per ESPN, the Seattle Seahawks are open to trading backup quarterback Sam Howell. Seattle signed Sam Darnold and Drew Lock in free agency, so they have no real need for Howell, who some teams may view as a stopgap starter in a weak market. Depending on the Seahawks asking price for Howell, the Steelers might be wise to make the call.

John Schneider came to Howell's defense despite a rough 2024 season.

"I think all of us, Sam included, would say, OK, last year is just a wash, man. Let's put that aside. Let's get back in a pro-style system, a proven system because he can move," Schneider told a Seattle-area radio station. "As you guys well know, against us he had a really nice game running the ball as well two years ago. We know all three of those guys can move."

Howell isn't the Steelers quarterback of the future. Yet, Tomlin refuses to rebuild and needs quarterback depth. If Rodgers isn't going to happen, then why not take a flyer on the UNC product?