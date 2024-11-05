Steelers trade rumors: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Darius Slayton, Tyler Lockett one last trip down the rabbit hole
By DJ Dunson
Someone queue up Mariah Carey because ”Iiiiit’s tiiiiime.” No, not Christmas season. The Pittsburgh Steelers trade market is bustling, but thus far the stockings are empty, the chimney is undisturbed and there are no receiver gifts under the tree. Unfortunately, the Steelers have windowshopped for weeks to no avail has led to some wild trade rumor rabbit holes. For one last time, let’s take a dip into the eye of the storm.
After weeks of throwing around high-profile names like DeAndre Hopkins and Cooper Kupp, and raising expectations, the Steelers brought home Mike Williams for a fifth-round pick. In his first season since recovering from a torn ACL during the 2023 season, Williams became a persona non grata with the Jets in just eight games. The Steelers hope their latest reclamation project has retained his value as a big dep-threat receiver whom Wilson can trust to come down with his downfield bombs, but his disappointing half-season in New York feels like a dud.
Rumor season has been a whirlwind, but with hours to go before the trade season winds down, here’s a brief look at the possibilities for Pittsburgh at the deadline, which likely won't occur, and why they didn't and won't happen, starting with a local beat writer dropping a nuke into the discourse.
Minkah Fitzpatrick trade rumors?
These are not the trade rumors you were looking for. In the five years since the Pittsburgh Steelers traded a first and fifth-round pick in the 2020 draft, plus a sixth in 2021 for Minkah Fitzpatrick, the 28-year-old has made himself an indispensable piece of one of the NFL’s most lethal defenses.
In retrospect, the Steelers unequivocally won the deal. The first-round pick Miami obtained in the deal is still the Dolphins blindside tackle, but Fitzpatrick has established himself as a perennial All-Pro. However, according to Mike DeFabo of The Athletic, the time may be nearing for Omar Khan to entertain shipping Fitzpatrick out in a trade.
"Fitzpatrick is playing a lot better than the raw turnover numbers would suggest," continued DeFabo. "He's a reliable tackler and a deterrent when he's in the middle of the field, which I think is part of the reason why the rest of the DBs have so many PBUs and INTs. So by no means is he playing poorly. But I don't think he's playing up to his hefty salary-cap hit, even after Defensive Coordinator Teryl Austin made a concerted effort to put Fitzpatrick in the middle of the field more often to be a ballhawk."
"If I’m the Steelers, I take a hard look at this position group in the offseason. Many teams pinch pennies at safety, feeling that they’re often interchangeable. Look at how much value DeShon Elliott has provided for a fraction of the investment. Fitzpatrick still has a strong reputation around the league. If he isn’t producing much splash, it’s really not the craziest idea to see how much another team would offer in a trade and whether the Steelers could fill this role with a more cost-conscious solution"
In 2022, Fitzpatrick became the first safety to earn Pittsburgh’s team MVP since Troy Polamalu in 2010. He’s the only Steeler to swipe that honor from TJ Watt since 2019. However, since that season Fitzpatrick hasn’t caused a single turnover.
Fitzpatrick hasn’t completely fumbled his reputation as a formidable center fielder in the middle of Pittsburgh’s defense. However, Pittsburgh’s long-term salary cap prognosis makes it a plausible consideration. Pittsburgh’s defense is paid more generously than any defense in the league and Fitzpatrick is owed $46 million over the final two years of his deal. Meanwhile, they may have to ante up for Russell Wilson in the offseason, pay George Pickens, and lock down a No. 2 receiver. The reason this won't occur is that Fitzpatrick is too much of a leader on the Steelers' best defense since 2008. There's no reason yet to upset the apple cart that dramatically next season.
Tyler Lockett and Russell Wilson reunion
As the Steelers trade saga drags on into the deadline, Seattle Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett has become a blistering hot potential wide receiver loitering on the Steelers trade block. The 32-year-old Lockett has fallen behind DK Metcalf and Jaxon Smith-Njigba in Geno Smith's target share. In short, he's become more expendable than at any point in his career.
However, the Steelers are more incentivized than any potential suitor for Lockett’s services because of Russell Wilson. More than a decade into his Seahawks career, Lockett remains a formidable downfield threat and he has as much history with Wilson as Davante Adams did before his trade to the Jets. Reuniting in Pittsburgh would be a storybook ending and according to CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin, his 30-yard touchdown against the Rams before the half may have been his final score as a Seahawk. Here’s what Benjamin had to say.
Mike Tomlin has pivoted fully to the Russell Wilson experience, and so far, the move has paid dividends, expanding Pittsburgh's downfield passing game atop the AFC North. Why not take it an extra mile and reunite Wilson with one of his favorite targets from Seattle? Lockett isn't likely to be in the Seahawks' long-term plans at 32, with both DK Metcalf and Jaxon Smith-Njigba in town, and could make for a savvy complement to the field-stretching George Pickens.
Despite having a down year, Lockett would boost the Steelers' passing offense as they embark on the back half of their schedule. Unfortunately, Lockett’s contract and Lockett's age depressing his value makes Seattle trading him even more unlikely. Trading him now would leave $14 million in dead money on their salary cap, while saving them $5 million. As appealing as a Russ-Lockett reunion would be, Seattle doesn't have the incentive to make this trade happen.
Darius Slayton might be going down with the Giants ship
Darius Slayton is a more feasible vertical threat than Tyler Lockett and at 27 is still in his athletic prime. Reportedly, the Giants are playing hardball with Darius Slayton. A week ago, NFL insider Tony Pauline dished on the Steelers interest in Slayton while the NFL Network's Mike Garafalo reported that the Giants would have to be "blown away" by the roster, but since then nothing has changed.
It defies logic for New York to hold onto Slayton for dear life, but alas the Giants are where they are because of their wacky roster-decisions. The Steelers are trying to “pry” Slayton out of the Giants' cold, dead hands, but the Giants have declined every overture according to afternoon drive radio host Zachary Smith.
This season, Slayton has thrived on the field, despite New York’s abysmal record. He ranks third in targets and receptions for the Giants and has racked up the second-most yards on the team through a team-high 14.7 yards per reception. The Steelers’ pursuit of Slayton intensified after he caught four passes for 108 yards on Monday Night Football in Week 8. However, due to New York’s stubbornness in refusing to trade an impending free agent makes him unlikely to be moved barring a last-minute change of heart by Joe Schoen.