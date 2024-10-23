Steelers trade scenarios: Running down Pittsburgh's options as trade deadline nears
By DJ Dunson
The NFL trade season is in full bloom. As team trajectories have solidified, expectations have changed and teams are adjusting to their new realities. The Pittsburgh Steelers have been surveying the landscape for receivers with the intensity of a Terrible Towel-waving crowd a couple of beers in at the start of a fourth quarter.
First and foremost, let’s run through the trades that are not happening in this reality. Ignore the incoherent DK Metcalf rumors. Metcalf is thriving this season and the Seattle Seahawks appear content with his connection with Geno Smith, who is leading the league in passing yardage. Cincinnati’s Tee Higgins is a fanciful daydream. Put down the glue you’ve been sniffing. The Bengals are committed to making a playoff push with Higgins in Joe Burrow’s passenger seat and they aren’t keeping him within the division.
Pittsburgh isn’t known for making flashy acquisitions. They prefer discounts at the flea market. The last time Pittsburgh made a jaw-dropping in-season trade was rescuing Minkah Fitzpatrick from the lowly Miami Dolphins. Fitzpatrick is now in year six as a staple of the Steelers' defense. None of the options on the market for Pittsburgh will make the long-term impact as Fitzpatrick, but plug-in impact players for 2024 are what Omar Khan is searching for in the final two weeks leading up to the trade deadline.
This Steelers trade for Cooper Kupp would boost the passing game
Rams send: Cooper Kupp
Steelers send: Conditional 2025 third-round pick
Kupp is a chain-moving receiver of the highest order who can operate in the slot while Pickens exploits defenses over the top. Los Angeles’ initial asking price isn’t astronomically high and the Steelers have to feel a hint of desperation watching the receiver market dwindle with each passing day. The Rams are reportedly willing to pay a portion of his 2024 salary, but Kupp has two years remaining on his three-year, $80 million extension. Fortunately, the only guaranteed money left on the deal is $6 million owed in 2025.
Davante Adams was banked by the Jets for a third-rounder, which is approximately where the baseline has been set for receivers of Kupp's age and ilk. Kupp has battled a litany of injuries in the past few seasons, but at his healthiest, he’s one of the most technically sound receivers in the league.
Kansas City’s acquisition of DeAndre Hopkins takes them out of the Kupp sweepstakes which bodes well for Pittsburgh, although anything more than a conditional third considering Kupp’s injury history would be too rich for their blood.
This Steelers trade for Diontae Johnson would be a welcome reunion
Panthers send: Diontae Johnson
Steelers send: 2025 fourth-round pick
A reunion of Johnson and the Steelers feels more likely than ever before, despite Dave Canales’ assurance that Johnson was unavailable.
"My job is to do the best thing, to put the best 11 guys out there," head coach Dave Canales told reporters on Wednesday. "We love the guys that are developing in the progression that we have, so I don't see [a Johnson trade] happening."
Well, what else is he going to say? ‘Don’t let the door hit ya on the way out, Diontae?’
Johnson was jettisoned to Carolina in exchange for Donte Jackson during the offseason. However, the situation in Carolina has deteriorated to toxic levels and Johnson appears primed to be postmarked and delivered elsewhere. Carolina already has Pittsburgh’s address and Johnson would likely welcome a return to the franchise that drafted him out of the third round in 2019 and developed him into a 1,000-yard receiver. He’s also in the final year of his deal, and younger than most of the options available making him a more low-risk option than Kupp.
In five seasons as a Steeler, Johnson averaged nearly 900 yards per season, scored 25 touchdowns, and accumulated 4,300 yards receiving, but spent his final three years in Pittsburgh playing with mediocre starting quarterbacks. Johnson’s return pulls more at the heartstrings of Steeler Nation than any of the available receiver options,
This Steelers trade for Nate Davis would be a reclamation project
Bears send: Nate Davis
Steelers send: 2025 sixth-round pick
Injuries have ravaged the interior of the Steelers offensive line. James Daniels was lost for the season after tearing his Achilles. Najee Harris has struggled for portions of this season behind a patchwork offensive line. Davis has been benched for a converted defensive tackle, Bill Murray, and could presumably be had for a discounted rate as Tomlin’s next player restoration project.
However, the upside of Davis in black and yellow is low. Based on his production this season, Davis has been abysmal and the case could be made he'd be more of the same or a potential downgrade in Pittsburgh. Davis signed a three-year, $30 million salary with the Bears a year ago and Chicago would have to pay for a partition of his 2024 salary of his three-year for the Steelers to even consider this.
This Steelers trade for Walker Little would lift the offensive line
Jags send: Walker Little
Steelers trade: 2025 fifth-round pick
Little is a more respectable option on the offensive line than Nate Davis. Little started 11 games in 2023 for the Jaguars but has sat behind Cam Robinson and Anton Harrison this season. Little replaced Robinson for the remainder of Jacksonville's 32-16 win over the Patriots and was solid.
Little won’t wow anyone in the Steelers camp, but the 25-year-old at right tackle is a superior pass protector to Broderick Jones, who is currently stinking it up. On film, Jones has been an abject disaster and if the Steelers are serious about protecting Russell Wilson, an alternative to Jones may be the answer.
Little isn't great, but he is solid and with the Jags season circling the drain, they may be open to a deal for a swing tackle in the final year of his deal.
This Steelers trade for Tyler Lockett would be all about Russell Wilson
Seahawks send: DK Metcalf Tyler Lockett
Steelers send: 2025 fifth-round pick
I said at the top that Metcalf was unavailable. That’s a pipe dream. However, Tyler Lockett is the receiver most synonymous with Wilson’s tenure in Seattle. Their psychic connection doesn’t get romanticized as passionately as Aaron Rodgers and Adams’, but they were an accomplished Mighty Mouse pairing in the Emerald City in their own right.
Jaxon Smith-Njiba has taken on a larger percentage of the targets in year two and that receiving corps is getting crowded as he develops into the receiver they imagined he’d be when they drafted him 20th overall out of Ohio State a year ago.
Lockett isn't as likely as the aforementioned receiver options, but he would have the best rapport with their starting quarterback off the bat.