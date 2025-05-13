Steelers UDFA steal might already be winning over Arthur Smith

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed South Alabama tight end DJ Thomas-Jones as an undrafted free agent after the 2025 NFL Draft, and he could emerge as one of the team’s best rookie additions this offseason.

Thomas-Jones has the versatility to play a secondary role as a fullback, which could be music to the ears for Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.

The Steelers attempted to fill the fullback role by committee in 2024, with backup tight end Connor Heyward primarily playing the lead role. Heyward is no longer with the team, and Thomas-Jones could prove to be a better fit for the position. The 6-foot-2, 250-pound rookie was affectionately known by his teammates as “First-Team All-Violence,” per Christopher Carter of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. That sort of mindset could help Pittsburgh return to an aggressive style of play that has been notably been missing in recent years.

Steelers sign fullback-tight end hybrid who could thrive with Arthur Smith

How much do the Steelers like Thomas-Jones? They gave him a $30,000 signing bonus, a franchise record for a non-quarterback undrafted free agent, per Sports Illustrated.

Smith was hired by the Steelers last offseason to replace former offensive coordinator Matt Canada, who was fired midseason during the previous year. After finishing the 2023 season as the fifth-worst scoring offense in the league, the Steelers found immediate improvement in Smith’s run-heavy scheme. Still, Smith’s offense lacked all the requisite pieces needed to truly thrive as a run-oriented attack.

Thomas-Jones began his collegiate career at Ole Miss but transferred to the University of South Alabama in 2022 to help take care of his mother. He finished his three-year stint there with 74 receptions for 659 yards and 12 touchdowns.

With MyCole Pruitt and Heyward no longer on the team, Thomas-Jones could have a clear path to a spot on the 53-man roster. In Pittsburgh, he’ll join a tight end room that’s currently led by starter Pat Freiermuth, backup Darnell Washington and free-agent acquisition Donald Parham Jr. He’s also currently listed as the only fullback on the Steelers’ website, which could mean he a clear path to make the team.

Ultimately, the success of the Steelers' rushing attack could still come down to the team's quarterback. Aaron Rodgers has yet to sign with Pittsburgh and wide receiver George Pickens is no longer with the team. If the passing game struggles, opposing defenses could load the box against the Steelers.