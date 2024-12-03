Steelers villain shut down the haters and NFL sack leader Trey Hendrickson on Sunday
The Pittsburgh Steelers' 44-38 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday included many smaller wins in the big win. Offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr., who has faced plenty of scrutiny during his four seasons with the team, shut down Bengals edge rusher and NFL sack leader, Trey Hendrickson. Moore held Hendrickson to only a single quarterback hit and no sacks.
Hendrickson has 11.5 sacks, 32 tackles, 12 TFL, 25 QB hits, and one forced fumble this year. He is beating out other top defenders like TJ Watt (9.5) and Myles Garrett (10) in sacks.
Steelers fans have vilified Moore ever since he entered the NFL. He was drafted in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft and was immediately thrown to the wolves as the Steelers starting left tackle.
He has struggled significantly at the position but has shown major improvement this season. Moore's contract expires at the end of the season and the idea of both keeping him and moving on from him could be risky. Offensive tackles are a hot commodity in the NFL and the Steelers still don't know how 2024 NFL first-round draft pick Troy Fautanu will bounce back from injury.
The challenges will continue for Moore and the Steelers
The Steelers currently sit atop the AFC North at 9-3 and rank third in the AFC playoff race. The Baltimore Ravens remain two games behind Pittsburgh and will look to finish the season strong after losing to Philadelphia in Week 13. The Ravens will likely beat the Giants and Browns in weeks 15 and 18, respectively, and will face off against the Steelers a second time in Week 16.
The Steelers on the other hand have a tougher schedule ahead against the Browns, Eagles, Ravens, Chiefs, and Bengals. This team is likely to make the playoffs no matter if they finish first or second in their division. However, it remains crucial the maintain a top level of play, and that includes Moore helping protect quarterback Russell Wilson.