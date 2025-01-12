Steelers vs. Ravens inactives: Latest Wild Card playoffs injury report
The NFL playoffs are officially here, and the highlight of Wild Card Saturday is a renewal of one of the NFL's fiercest rivalries. That's right: It's time for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens to renew pleasantries once again, this time with the season on the line.
There have been a couple of bumps in the road this season, but Baltimore might be playing the best football of any team in the league right now. Lamar Jackson leads the charge, having just finished off one of the most statistically bonkers regular seasons we've ever seen from a quarterback. But while Jackson's defense let him down earlier this year, the Ravens seem to have turned the corner on that side of the ball of late, gelling nicely under first-year Zach Orr. Baltimore won four in a row to close the season and clinch the AFC North, including a 34-17 bludgeoning of Pittsburgh last month.
The Steelers, meanwhile, are trending in the opposite direction, losers of four in a row to cough up a once-promising start and once again have some sections of the fan base whispering about whether Mike Tomlin is still the right man for this job. Granted, Russell Wilson turning back into a pumpkin hasn't helped matters, and neither have injuries on both sides of the ball. But despite a still-fierce defensive front, Pittsburgh's offense has been awfully punchless of late, and that could spell trouble.
This game, like many others, can ultimately be decided by the injury report. With that in mind, let's take a look at the inactives ahead of Saturday's matchup.
Steelers inactives for Wild Card matchup vs. Ravens
Player
Position
Injury
Status
Mason McCormick
G
Hand
Out
Preston Smith
DE
N/A
Inactive
Cory Trice
CB
N/A
Inactive
Roman Wilson
WR
Hamstring
Out
Logan Lee
DT
Calf
Out
Dean Lowry
DE
N/A
Out
There are two big names to note here. The first is McCormick, who will be unable to go after being limited in practice all week due to a hand injury. Spencer Anderson will start in his place, and will have his work cut out for him against a fierce defensive interior. The other is Smith, one of Pittsburgh's trade deadline acquisitions who will nonetheless be a healthy scratch on Saturday night. That's hardly what the team envisioned when it made the deal.
Ravens inactives for Wild Card matchup vs. Steelers
Player
Position
Injury
Status
Zay Flowers
WR
Knee
Out
Marcus Williams
S
N/A
Inactive
Rasheen Ali
RB
N/A
Inactive
Beau Brade
S
N/A
Inactive
Adisa Isaac
OLB
N/A
Inactive
Nick Samac
C
N/A
Inactive
Keith Kirkwood
WR
N/A
Inactive
Deonte Harty
WR
Knee
Out
Baltimore, meanwhile, is pretty clean on the health front, with star safety Kyle Hamilton and running back Justice Hill good to go. There is one pretty big exception to that, though: No. 1 wideout Zay Flowers, who didn't practice all week and has already been ruled out after injuring his knee in the Week 18 finale against the Cleveland Browns. Jackson can work magic in the pocket, but without Flowers this passing game could be awfully limited.