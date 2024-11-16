Steelers vs. Ravens inactives: Week 11 injury report for huge AFC North showdown
It's Showdown Sunday across the NFL in Week 11, and none are bigger than the matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers. This is always one of the league's fiercest rivalries, and the two teams will meet for the first time this season with first place in the AFC North on the line.
Baltimore comes in having won two in a row and seven of their last eight, rebounding nicely after an 0-2 start. Lamar Jackson is on another level right now, seemingly on track for his third career NFL MVP award, and he and Derrick Henry form arguably the most dangerous backfield in the league. It's a good thing, too, because this defense still has plenty of kinks to work out in its first year under new DC Zach Orr. We know what this offense can do, but Baltimore won't be able to finally get Jackson over the Super Bowl hump unless it can get stops more consistently than what we've seen so far.
The situation is largely reversed on the other side, where Pittsburgh boasts a vintage defense — and an offense that might finally be able to pull its own weight under new starting QB Russell Wilson. T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith and Cam Heyward form one of the NFL's very best defensive fronts, and you know Mike Tomlin will always have this unit ready to go. While the Steelers have won four in a row en route to a 7-2 start, the question remains just how far this offense will be able to go. Is Wilson for real, or is this team's ceiling once again capped at a Wild Card weekend appearance?
These are two very talented teams who really, really don't like each other in the best of times. With division supremacy on the line? This figures to be one of the most physical games of the entire season. But which team will be healthier come kickoff time? Let's take a deeper look at the inactives and injury reports for both teams.
Ravens inactives: Week 11 injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Status
Jalyn Armour-Davis
CB
Knee
Probable
Kyle Hamilton
S
Ankle
Will play
Travis Jones
DT
Ankle
Questionable
Isaiah Likely
TE
Hamstring
Will play
Arthur Maulet
CB
Calf
Out
Brent Urban
DE
Concussion
Will play
Kyle Van Noy
OLB
Illness
Will play
The big question entering the week was the status of star safety Kyle Hamilton, who suffered an ankle injury in last week's thrilling win over the Cincinnati Bengals. The Ravens' 32nd-ranked secondary has looked lost without him, but there's some good news on that front: Hamilton didn't practice on Wednesday, but he was a full participant by Friday and will play on Sunday against Pittsburgh.
Unfortunately, it's not all good news for Baltimore's defensive backfield, as slot corner Arthur Maulet has already been ruled out with a calf injury. Run-stuffing defensive tackle Arthur Jones, meanwhile, is questionable with an ankle injury of his own, which could make a huge difference in the team's ability to slow down Najee Harris and this Arthur Smith rushing attack. Beyond that, though, Baltimore has a clean bill of health, with Isaiah Likely, Kyle Van Noy and others in the lineup despite appearing on the team's injury report earlier in the week.
Steelers inactives: Week 11 injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Status
Van Jefferson
WR
Quadricep
Will play
Najee Harris
RB
Ankle
Will play
Donte Jackson
CB
Hamstring
Will play
Nick Herbig
LB
Hamstring
Will play
Alex Highsmith
LB
Ankle
Out
MyCole Pruitt
TE
Knee
Doubtful
C.J. Henderson
CB
Neck
Out
Jaylen Warren
RB
Back
Questionable
Cory Trice Jr.
CB
Hamstring
Questionable
The Steelers have one or two significant absences of their own. The biggest, by far, is edge rusher Alex Highsmith, who's already been ruled out due to an ankle injury. Pittsburgh has plenty of depth in its front seven, but Highsmith is an ideal running mate to Watt on the opposite side, and losing him will impact the team's ability to hem Lamar Jackson in. Cornerback C.J. Henderson is also out, while tight end MyCole Pruitt is doubtful with a knee injury.
Harris is set to go despite being limited earlier in the week with an ankle injury, but his backfield mate Jaylen Warren was limited in practice on Friday and is officially listed as questionable with a back injury. If Warren can't go, expect Cordarrelle Patterson to pick up some of the slack.