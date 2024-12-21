Steelers vs. Ravens inactives: Week 16 injury report for Saturday’s game
By Scott Rogust
Week 16 opened up on Thursday night with the Los Angeles Chargers scoring a much-needed, comeback win over the Denver Broncos. Fans may have expected for the NFL action to resume on Sunday, but that's not the case. Saturday will feature two matchups featuring four of the top teams in the AFC. One of those games features the Pittsburgh Steelers taking on the Baltimore Ravens.
At 4:30 p.m. ET, the Steelers and Ravens will do battle at M&T Bank Stadium with a chance to stake their claim at the AFC North division. If the Steelers win, they will clinch the division. But if the Ravens win, the title will still be up for grabs.
But for both teams, they are extremely banged up, with some big names carrying injury designation. It certainly doesn't help that they will be on a short week, as they will be playing on Christmas this Wednesday.
For those curious what the inactives list looks like, we have you covered.
Steelers inactives: Week 16 injury report for Pittsburgh
Player
Position
Injury
Status
Justin Fields
QB
Abdominal
Out
George Pickens
WR
Hamstring
Out
DeShon Elliott
S
Hamstring
Out
The Steelers are once again without wide receiver George Pickens, who has been sidelined with a hamstring injury since the team's Week 13 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Despite missing every practice this week, the hope from the Steelers is that Pickens will be able to play in the team's Christmas Day game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Pittsburgh will also be without backup quarterback Justin Fields, who suffered an abdominal injury against the Philadelphia Eagles. This injury kept Fields out of practice this week. Now, Kyle Allen will serve as the primary backup behind Russell Wilson.
There is some good news, as star pass rusher T.J. Watt is expected to play despite suffering an ankle injury this past Sunday. Watt didn't practice on Tuesday, was a limited participant on Wednesday, and logged a full practice on Thursday.
Ravens inactives: Week 16 injury report for Baltimore
Player
Position
Injury
Status
Nelson Agholor
WR
Concussion
Out
Diontae Johnson
WR
Personal
Out
Jalyn Armour-Davis
CB
Hamstring
Out
One confirmed inactive for the Ravens is wide receiver Diontae Johnson, who was waived by the team on Friday. Johnson was rarely used by the Ravens, and was suspended for one game after refusing to play in the team's contest against the Eagles. Now, Johnson is subject to waivers, where he is expected to be claimed.
Quarterback Lamar Jackson will be without wide receiver Nelson Agholor due to a concussion. He had been listed as questionable throughout the week. On the year, Agholor has 14 receptions, 231 receiving yards, and two receiving touchdowns to his credit.
Wide receiver Rashod Bateman is listed as questionable due to a foot injury. Bateman was spotted wearing a walking boot around the team facility this week.