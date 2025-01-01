Steelers will start the 2025 season at a disadvantage regardless of who’s playing QB
The Pittsburgh Steelers are still trying to figure out what road trip they'll need to take in the first round of this year's playoffs but they will rack up even more miles next season. Reports indicate that Pittsburgh will sacrifice one of their home games to play in Ireland during their 2025 campaign.
The Pittsburgh Gazette is reporting that the NFL will make the team's trip across the Atlantic official sometime in the next few weeks. This trip will be the first international game the Steelers have participated in since 2013.
Fans should not expect to learn the team's opponent until the league's official schedule release in the Spring.
Trip to Ireland will benefit Steelers' wallet but not their QB situation
Head coach Mike Tomlin might not find this trip to occur at a good time for his squad. Current starting quarterback Russell Wilson is headed for free agency and there's no guarantee he and the Steelers will be on the same page when it comes to the length of his next contract. His uneven play in recent weeks has only served to fuel uncertainy about the signal-caller's future in Pittsburgh.
The corporate side of the Steelers operation will be excited that Ireland is the destination of the team's international game. It is one of three countries where Pittsburgh holds a Global Markets Program license. That permits the organization to have increased latitude to negotiate corporate sponsorship deals and sell merchandise in the country.
The ties between the Steelers and Ireland go even deeper when it comes to the Rooney family. Dan Rooney, the former team owner/chairman was the US ambassador to the country from 2009-2012.
The swap of a home game for a contest in Ireland will only make Pittsburgh's challenge of overcoming the Ravens in the AFC North more challenging. Tomlin and his staff will hope they get a weak opponent to help mitigate the loss of a home game. In a division with such fine margins, the Steelers' trip to Ireland might be crucial in their race for a 2025 playoff spot.