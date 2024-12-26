Steelers Winners and Losers from the Chiefs demolition on Christmas Day
By DJ Dunson
Pittsburgh is going to be in a "bah humbug" mood for the next few weeks.
The unraveling of the Steelers' status as a contender lasted only 11 days and in the process, they also lost control of the AFC North division title after 16 weeks in control. In that period, the Pittsburgh Steelers were outscored 90 to 40 in a trifecta of losses to the Philadelphia Eagles, Baltimore Ravens, and Kansas City Chiefs. The Baltimore Ravens cleaned up the secondary miscues that knocked them off the contender’s pedestal and that was most apparent in their 34-17 victory. Philadelphia found the elixir for their dormant aerial offense, in an authoritative 27-13 win.
Then, the Chiefs proved that they’ve schemed around their feeble edge-blocking in their 29-10 trouncing of the Steelers. Conversely, Pittsburgh’s defects have grown. However, at a granular level, there were some bright spots amid the crater they left behind during their Christmas Day debacle.
Loser: Russell Wilson
Elite quarterbacks are typically rounding into form at this time of year. George Pickens’ return turned out to be a placebo. For the third consecutive week, the offense couldn’t put up a fight.
Russell Wilson’s production has been trending down lately, which doesn’t bode well for his offseason negotiations. The most detrimental aspect of his recent performances has been his carelessness with the ball. The red zone offense is under enough scrutiny without Wilson compounding them with turnovers.
In the first quarter, Wilson hurled a ball into triple coverage that was picked off in the endzone. Wilson responded with a rushing touchdown. In total, Wilson scrambled for 55 yards but threw for only 205 yards, earned a 41.8 QBR, and averaged only 5.5 yards per completion
Winner: Jaylen Warren
Jaylen Warren’s ascension to the top of the depth chart has been in the making for multiple weeks. Harris’ fumble on what would have been a game-tying drive late in regulation accelerated his diminished role within the offense. Gaining 14 yards on six carries was an added reason to give Warren a majority of the carries.
On Christmas Day, it felt like the torch was passed. Warren gained 71 yards on 11 carries and, in addition, tacked on 41 yards receiving. Warren also broke through for an eight-yard touchdown in the first quarter that was wiped off by a holding penalty on Darnell Washington. In total though, Warren had more snaps than Harris for the fourth straight week.
Loser: Steelers pass rush
Nick Herbig, Alex Highsmith, Preston Smith, and T.J. Watt are the tip of the sphere for Pittsburgh’s pressure defense. However, against the Chiefs, all four were held without a sack. The frontrunner for Defensive Player of the Year was a non-factor again, failing to log a single pressure against right tackle Jawaan Taylor.
Watt logged a tackle for a loss and a pass defense, Highsmith had a single pass defense and Nick Herbig recorded a quarterback hit. The Steelers best edge rushers were completely ineffective against the Chiefs.
According to Next Gen Stats, the Steelers defense generated a 17.9% pressure rate against the Chiefs, which would be the lowest of the season. Patrick Mahomes continuously found ways to convert on 3rd-and-longs through deus ex machina backyard plays.
Winner: Steelers run defense
After surrendering 350 rushing yards in the first two legs of their three-game gauntlet, the Steelers effectively put the kibosh on Kansas City’s ground game, holding the Chiefs to 69 rushes on 20 carries. Kansas City’s decision to move Thuney outside means they were also depleting their interior blocking talent.
Cameron Heyward, Larry Ogunjobi, Watt, and DeShon Elliott did a valiant job plugging gaps. It was a tiny victory, but not nearly enough to make a significant impact.
Loser: Teryl Austin
In total, Austin’s defense has deteriorated. In the red zone, they’ve allowed touchdowns in 23 of their last 33 situations, including four out of five times on Sunday. Their 70 percent rate since the bye week would be 31st in the league overall for the 17 weeks of the 2024 season. His zone schemes sending four-man pressures aren’t cutting it, and the defensive miscommunication has become a recurring storyline. What was once a strength has become a neutral facet against playoff contenders.
It’s too early to declare Austin is in a hot seat, but a pitchfork-bearing mob is beginning to form against the coordinator for the NFL's most expensive defense.
Winner: Pat Freiermuth
Freiermuth’s role within the offense has been growing since Wilson took over. He’s become a primary red zone target of Wilson and that continued to WIlson’s detriment on Christmas Day. Freiermuth was the intended receiver on Wilson’s lone interception. He also fumbled in the fourth quarter, which squashed any hopes of a comeback, but Wilson’s persistent targeting of Freiermuth illustrates how his expanded role won’t be deflated by Pickens’ return.