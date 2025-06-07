Steelers WR target Gabe Davis may be off the board after injury update

The Aaron Rodgers-Pittsburgh Steelers offseason saga is finally over, with Rodgers heading to Pittsburgh on a one-year deal. The Steelers will certainly look to surround him with some more weapons, but it looks like one potential wideout might not be on cards.

The team recently hosted free agent wide receiver Gabe Davis on a visit, but the former fourth-round pick left the Steel City without a contract. It doesn't appear a deal is imminent between the Steelers and Davis, as NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport points out. During an appearance on Good Morning Football, Rapoport said that Davis is "not quite ready to sign just health-wise yet."

Gabe Davis 'not quite ready to sign' with Steelers due to health

After signing a three year, $39 million contract with Jacksonville in 2024, he was limited to 10 games in a disappointing season where he had just 239 yards and two touchdowns on 20 receptions.

Davis, who tore the meniscus in his left knee in November, was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars in May with a failed physical designation. The expected timetable for Davis' recovery was initially six months, but he is still not fully ready to go.

The Steelers traded a second round pick for DK Metcalf and subsequently signed him to a five year extension, but also traded last year's No. 1 wideout George Pickens to the Cowboys.

Outside of Metcalf, Pittsburgh's receiver room includes Robert Woods, Calvin Austin III and Roman Wilson, not the most star-studded collection of outside playmakers to say the least.

Davis, who put up 27 touchdowns and more than 2,500 yards in his first four years in the NFL with Buffalo, would have given the Steelers another option on the outside for Rodgers.

Other avenues for Steelers to help Aaron Rodgers

If the Steelers decide they don't want to wait for Davis to get fully healthy before bolstering their receiving options, there are some other veterans available.

Multi-time Pro Bowlers Keenan Allen and Amari Cooper standout as the most accomplished veterans among free agent wide receivers, but both are on the wrong side of 30 and coming off subpar years for their standards.

Allen still managed to find the end zone seven times for Chicago last year and played nearly three-quarters of the team's snaps, showing that he might still have something left in the tank.

Last year, Cooper had his worst year since an injury-shortened 2018, but compiled four seasons over the 1,000-yard mark from 2019 through 2023.

If the Steelers want to swing big, Washington receiver Terry McLaurin is reportedly not happy with his current contract after putting up a 1,000-yard, 13-touchdown season with the Commanders in 2024.

While it isn't likely the Commanders would trade their star wideout, it is certainly worth making the call, as McLaurin and Metcalf could team up to become one of the best wide receiver tandems in the NFL.

Allen, Cooper and McLaurin would all be upgrades over any of the pass catchers currently on the Steelers' roster not named DK Metcalf, and would give Rodgers another weapon to work with as Pittsburgh tries to get back to the playoffs in the crowded AFC North.